Analysis: Jokowi's desperate search for a political home

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Published on May. 23, 2025

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo

I

n his unending quest to find a political party to call home, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s name has now been thrown into the mix of potential candidates to contest the upcoming race for the chairmanship of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). The nascent party has no legislative seats, but it has a fair share of power within President Prabowo Subianto’s government.

Founded in 2014 as a fresh face championing progressive ideals in a dirty system, a decade later, its political maneuvers have proven no different from the political parties it originally vilified.

Following its unsuccessful bid to enter the stage of national politics in the 2019 elections, the PSI needed to find another way to gain popularity and wiggle its way into the House of Representatives. Ignoring all potential ethical concerns, the party decided to appoint Kaesang Pangarep, Jokowi’s youngest son and a politic novice, to lead it just two days after he became a member.

After failing yet again to meet the electoral threshold in the 2024 polls, the PSI is eyeing a bigger fish to take its helm: Jokowi. Each appears poised to benefit mutually from formalizing their ties, as the former president stands to gain a legitimate political platform while the party can gain the popularity boost it needs to burst onto the scene.

Party officials insist Jokowi must be a registered member to join the chairmanship race, which will adopt the “one person, one vote” principle so all members have an equal say on who will lead them.

Analysts have suggested that Jokowi’s attempt to take over his son’s political party is a mere formality, since he practically runs the PSI through Kaesang. Conversely, Jokowi’s public enthusiasm to run for the chairmanship looks desperate, perhaps even signaling his weakening grip on national politics.

It is no secret that the Prabowo administration has Jokowi loyalists. The Vice President is his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, while the North Sumatra governor is his son-in-law, Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution. Over a dozen Cabinet members also have ties to the ex-president including Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who is also chair of the Golkar Party, the country’s second-largest party.

