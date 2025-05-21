TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Militaristic approach: Dedi's problematic solution

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, May 21, 2025 Published on May. 20, 2025

est Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi has made headwinds across the nation after launching a controversial initiative to send delinquent youth to military bootcamps as part of a large-scale re-education effort in the region. Since the announcement of his plan early this month, around 270 “misbehaving” students have been sent to Indonesian Military (TNI) barracks in Bandung and Purwakarta.

Dedi introduced his plan in earnest, claiming that the program is meant for youth who have reached a borderline-criminal level of deviance and whose families have given up on rectifying their behavior. He hopes that the program can instill discipline in the young individuals upon their return from the bootcamp.

Criticism came rushing from all fronts ranging from experts, rights activists and concerned citizens alike. Child development experts have warned that the initiative may create lasting psychological impacts for those admitted. The discipline that may come about after the bootcamp would merely be a product of fear, rather than genuine character building. Moreover, it is uncertain whether any meaningful character change would be long-lasting since students can return to their troublesome ways once they depart from the military camps.

The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) has also criticized the governor’s use of the military in education. “It is not the TNI’s authority to conduct civic education,” said chairwoman Atnike Nova Sigiro. Several observers have echoed this statement due to the nature of militarism that places conformity and discipline above all, a top-down approach that erases the aspects of individuality and critical thinking needed to promote a child’s overall development.

Civil rights groups and West Java residents have since filed complaint reports on Dedi to the Komnas HAM, protesting the implementation of the program. The Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation for Education (LBH PI) echoed similar concerns that the philosophy of education, should be focused on helping children “become more humane, to explore their potential and talents,” said executive director Rezekinta Sofrizal. Meanwhile, other reports by residents have cited fears over the possibility of intimidation and physical violence that students may face inside the barracks.

Criticism over potential human right violations unfortunately loses any rhetorical efficacy when the state body meant to oversee the country’s human rights conditions speaks in favor of the program’s continuation. Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai claims that West Java has every right to send misbehaving students to military bootcamps since they will not suffer from any form of corporal punishment. The minister went as far as urging for a nation-wide adoption of the program.

Dedi changed allegiance from the Golkar Party to the Gerindra Party, which was founded and is led by President Prabowo Subianto, in order to contest the gubernatorial race last November.

