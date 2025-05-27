TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Prabowo’s appointment of loyalists to tax, customs offices raises alarm

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, May 27, 2025 Published on May. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-05-26T10:55:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Prabowo’s appointment of loyalists to tax, customs offices raises alarm A sleeve patch featuring the logo of the Finance Ministry's customs and excise directorate general is seen in this stock photo taken on March 13, 2023. (Shutterstock/Wulandari Wulandari)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has once again turned to loyalists with military backgrounds to fill key leadership roles in the Finance Ministry’s revenue-generating directorates. His decision to appoint an active military general to head the customs office and an alumnus of military-style Taruna Nusantara (Tarnus) high school to lead the tax office has sparked concerns over the erosion of meritocracy and the growing influence of cronyism in public administration.

Prabowo has named active-duty military officer Lt. Gen. Djaka Budi Utama as the new director general of customs and excise and Tarnus alumnus Bimo Wijayanto as the director general of taxation. With government revenues under strain, Prabowo is banking on the duo to help him realize his ambitious goal of raising total tax and non-tax revenues to 23 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.

This target stands in stark contrast to the country’s stagnating tax ratio. In 2024, Indonesia’s tax ratio dropped to 10.08 percent of GDP, down from 10.31 percent in 2023 and 10.4 percent in 2022. These figures lag significantly behind regional peers such as Vietnam (13.5 percent), Thailand (16 percent), and the Philippines (15.6 percent), highlighting structural inefficiencies in Indonesia’s revenue collection system.

Achieving the revenue target is especially daunting given current economic headwinds. Indonesia’s economy grew by just 4.87 percent in the first quarter of 2025, the weakest first-quarter growth since 2022, despite a seasonal boost in consumer spending during Ramadan and Idul Fitri. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have both revised their 2025 growth projections downward, from 5.1 percent to 4.7 percent.

The manufacturing sector is also under pressure. Indonesia’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in April, indicating contraction, and lagging far behind countries like India, whose PMI stood at 58.4. Some observers have linked the slowdown to global economic instability and renewed trade tensions under United States President Donald Trump.

These factors are taking a toll on tax revenues. In the first two months of 2025, tax collection amounted to only Rp 187.8 trillion, or 8.6 percent of the annual target of Rp 2,189 trillion, a 30 percent drop from Rp 269 trillion in the same period in 2024. Although collections rebounded in March and April, reaching Rp 557.1 trillion (25.4 percent of the 2025 target), this still marked a 10.8 percent decline compared with Rp 624.2 trillion in the same period last year.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Critics argue that instead of appointing experienced technocrats in tax administration, Prabowo has prioritized loyalty. Djaka, for instance, was a member of the infamous Mawar Team in the Army Special Forces (Kopassus), which Prabowo once led. The team was implicated in the abduction of pro-democracy activists during the final days of the Soeharto regime, a scandal that led to Prabowo’s dismissal from the military.

Popular

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Related Articles

Institutional fit matters in public leadership

Analysis: Jokowi’s desperate search for a political home

New customs office chief already retired from military: Airlangga

Analysis: PPP eyes new leadership in bid for political revival

Analysis: Govt to end fuel imports from Singapore amid Trump tariffs

Related Article

Institutional fit matters in public leadership

Analysis: Jokowi’s desperate search for a political home

New customs office chief already retired from military: Airlangga

Analysis: PPP eyes new leadership in bid for political revival

Analysis: Govt to end fuel imports from Singapore amid Trump tariffs

Popular

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

More in Opinion

 View more
Fog blankets trees on June 20, 2020, at Gunung Leuser National Park in Subulussalam, Aceh.
Academia

Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way
Indonesian citizens rescued from online scam centers in Myanmar walk to a bus on March 18 upon arriving at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten. The government evacuated 554 citizens previously trafficked to online scam centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar.
Academia

Southeast Asia’s online scam industry is a global menace
Residents witness forest and land fires on July 30, 2024, in Tangkit, Muaro Jambi, Jambi. Local residents said that about five hectares of land in the area had been on fire.
Academia

ASEAN transboundary haze: Citizens leading where governments fail

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN must rise strong, Prabowo says at his debut appearance
The Tangerang Regency Police have formed a task force to combat begal (violent robbers) and thugs to safeguard the area ahead of the 2018 Asian Games
Editorial

Tough on hoodlums
Smog covers Jakarta skyline as seen from above in this photo taken on Aug. 9, 2019.
Economy

Govt banks on consumer stimulus to reach 5% growth

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Jakarta hotels cut staff to stay afloat amid govt spending cuts
Academia

Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way
Asia & Pacific

Southeast Asian leaders meet China's Li and Gulf states to bolster ties
Academia

Southeast Asia’s online scam industry is a global menace
Environment

'Living at Urban Seafront': Jakarta and Bremen on the climate frontline
Academia

ASEAN transboundary haze: Citizens leading where governments fail
Markets

Stocks fluctuate as traders await next moves in Trump trade war
Academia

What Macron’s visit means for Indonesia's defense future
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Prabowo’s appointment of loyalists to tax, customs offices raises alarm

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.