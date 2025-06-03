TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Is effective crypto regulation finally coming?

The US may finally be nearing meaningful crypto regulation amid shifting politics and global pressure.

Howard Davies (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/London
Tue, June 3, 2025 Published on Jun. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-06-02T13:23:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Is effective crypto regulation finally coming? Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration photo taken on Nov. 25, 2024. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

A

couple years ago, the Atlantic Council published a report highlighting the remarkable global diversity of attitudes toward cryptocurrencies, which were generally legal in 45 countries surveyed, partly banned in 20 and completely banned in ten.

The same diversity of opinion can be found today within the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The new chairman, Paul Atkins, is an enthusiast who previously chaired a crypto industry group, while the remaining Democratic commissioner, Caroline Crenshaw, has inveighed against the SEC’s new “crypto-friendly” perspective. She decries the agency’s decision to abandon what she sees as well-founded enforcement actions against firms in the sector. Atkins’s more permissive approach, she argues, will end in tears.

These sharp differences, as well as a territorial dispute between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), have held up moves to create a stable regulatory framework for the industry in the US. While the SEC has taken the view that cryptocurrencies are akin to securities, the CFTC has sought to characterize them as commodities. Not surprisingly, each agency’s perspective implies that it should be the principal regulator.

But the regulatory logjam may be about to break. For starters, US President Donald Trump has experienced his own Damascene conversion in favor of the industry. Just four years ago, he described Bitcoin as “a scam.” Yet now he and his wife have launched their own memecoins. Though the value of $MELANIA quickly slumped, the president appears to be making billions from his $TRUMP venture, even hosting a dinner for the top buyers.

Trump has used his enthusiastic promotion of the crypto sector to make peace with Silicon Valley. He also has issued an executive order prohibiting the US Federal Reserve from working on a central bank digital currency, which some see as a potential public-sector competitor to private digital offerings.

A second signal is the emerging consensus in Congress, where lawmakers recognize that a robust legal framework for the sector is needed. For example, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act has made good progress in the Senate in recent weeks and now commands a clear majority despite continued opposition from Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The House of Representatives may need more persuading. Ultimately, though, it seems likely that stablecoins will be given a helpful legal wrapper, with workable rules on transparency and asset backing. Standard Chartered estimates that if the legislation passes, the US stablecoin market will expand from its current size of roughly US$240 billion to $2 trillion by the end of 2028. Most of that total would be invested in US Treasuries, providing a helpful boost for an administration with a nasty deficit habit to feed.

Popular

China accuses US' Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at security forum

China accuses US' Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at security forum
Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Indonesia needs smarter farming, not more farmers

Indonesia needs smarter farming, not more farmers

Related Articles

Trump, Xi will 'likely' talk this week: White House

Elon Musk aiming to send Starship to Mars by end of 2026

Higher education ministry assures support for Indonesian students at Harvard

Proactive approach to trade talks in a shifting global economy

MSME tax limbo: Government inaction fuels uncertainty

Related Article

Trump, Xi will 'likely' talk this week: White House

Elon Musk aiming to send Starship to Mars by end of 2026

Higher education ministry assures support for Indonesian students at Harvard

Proactive approach to trade talks in a shifting global economy

MSME tax limbo: Government inaction fuels uncertainty

Popular

China accuses US' Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at security forum

China accuses US' Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at security forum
Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Indonesia needs smarter farming, not more farmers

Indonesia needs smarter farming, not more farmers

More in Opinion

 View more
A taxpayer takes a picture of the guideline for requesting online taxation services on Nov. 20, 2023, at a counter at the Kebayoran Baru 1 branch of the tax office in South Jakarta.
Academia

Tax office needs bigger resources to increase tax collection
Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration photo taken on Nov. 25, 2024.
Academia

Is effective crypto regulation finally coming?
A woman from the Collective of Indonesian Trade Unions (GSBI) holds a poster calling for the revocation of the Omnibus Law on Job Creation on March 9, 2020, during a protest in front of the national legislature in Senayan, Jakarta.
Academia

Southeast Asia remains unfriendly for women in politics

Highlight
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (right) talks with Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan (second right), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second left) and National Economic Council chair Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (left) ahead of President Prabowo Subianto's administration first plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024.
Economy

Wage subsidies doubled, electricity discount canceled in stimulus shake-up
Neighborly ties: Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape during their meeting on Aug. 21, 2024 in Port Moresby.
Editorial

Prabowo’s PNG ambition
Thom Yorke of the British group The Smile performs on Arena Stage at the Roskilde music festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2022.
Entertainment

Musicians Hindia, Arian13 criticize Thom Yorke over Palestine stance

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Govt eyes Rp 100t in savings through use of AI in social aid
Entertainment

Musicians Hindia, Arian13 criticize Thom Yorke over Palestine stance
Regulations

East Java, UK govt to launch Surabaya LRT feasibility study next month
Europe

Dutch far-right leader Wilders quits coalition, toppling government
Americas

Harvard seeks end to US funding cuts, says public health research in peril
Regulations

Govt slashes budget for official meeting allowances starting 2026
Americas

US pushes countries for best offers by June 4 as tariff deadline looms
Science & Tech

Milky Way may not be destroyed in galactic smash-up after all
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Is effective crypto regulation finally coming?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.