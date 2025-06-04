TheJakartaPost

Sun Life Hoops+Health 3X3 Basketball Challenge champions active lifestyle through sport

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 4, 2025

Sun Life Hoops+Health 3X3 Basketball Challenge champions active lifestyle through sport

A

s part of its continued commitment to encourage healthy habits among Indonesian families, Sun Life Indonesia linked up with Beyond Sport for the Sun Life Hoops+Health 3X3 Basketball Challenge, a sporting event geared toward both basketball enthusiasts and casual enjoyers alike.

Taking place from May 31 to June 1 at the Main Atrium of Gandaria City Mall in Jakarta, the two-day free-of-charge event presented a variety of activities ranging from 3X3 basketball tournaments, coaching clinic sessions for children, inspirational talk shows, sports photography competitions and interactive entertainment zones with photo booths and exclusive merchandise.

In addition, the Sun Life Hoops+Health 3X3 Basketball Challenge served as an interactive space that brought together the younger generation with their role models from the world of entertainment and sports, with Sun Life aiming to create a positive impact that is both transformative and sustainable.

“Through Sun Life Hoops+Health, we want to present a tangible form of Sun Life Indonesia's long-term commitment to assisting the community in living a healthier, more active and more balanced life. This event is not just a match, but also a symbol of a joint movement to expand access to inclusive and educational sports," said Albertus Wiroyo, president director of Sun Life Indonesia.

As a continuation of the Sun Life Hoops+Health campaign that began in 2023, the event convened celebrities, professional athletes, basketball communities and families in one collaborative space to celebrate the spirit of healthy living.

.

The main highlight was the 3X3 celebrity match, which was joined by actor and basketball lover Ibnu Jamil along with a number of other public figures who are active in promoting sports and wellness in Indonesia. In a competitive yet friendly atmosphere, the participating celebrities showed that sports can be enjoyed by anyone and bring incredible benefits to both body and soul.

"I am very enthusiastic to be a part of this event. Through this exciting and energetic match, we want to show that sports are a fun medium to encourage healthy habits, strengthen social connections and create a more positive environment,” said Ibnu Jamil.

To date, the Sun Life Hoops+Health program has reached more than 30 schools and communities in Jakarta and its surroundings.

Through basketball court renovations, sports equipment donations, training for community trainers and fitness and nutrition education, the program not only builds infrastructure, but also strengthens healthier habits at the community level.

This year, Sun Life Hoops+Health again expanded its impact by involving more community partners and expanding the reach of public participation.

Fred Fikouhi-Turner, Executive Director of Beyond Sport, said he was honored to continue collaborating with Sun Life Indonesia.

“Together, we not only provide access to sports, but also shape a new perspective on how communities can grow healthier through active participation. Sun Life Hoops+Health is proof that sport for development is not just a concept, but a real movement that brings change.”

Through the Sun Life Hoops+Health 3X3 Basketball Challenge, Sun Life Indonesia emphasizes its active role as a partner in the community's journey toward a healthier and more empowered future.

Behind every match, there is great hope to form a stronger, more connected and healthier generation physically, mentally and socially.

This article was published in collaboration with Sun Life

