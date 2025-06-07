Ecocide in Raja Ampat: Defending the right to healthy life

Critical voice: Greenpeace Indonesia activists unfurl banners on June 3, 2025, to protest nickel mining in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, during the Indonesia Critical Minerals Conference & Expo 2025 in Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

The recent news on mining in Raja Ampat sounds the alarm on potential ecocide as a symptom of the government’s systemic, structural failure to protect our country's resources in line with its constitutional obligation to its people, including future generations.

S hocking news has emerged recently: Nickel mining has now reached the small islands of Raja Ampat regency in Southwest Papua. Mining permits have been issued for islands like Gag, Kawe, Manuran and Manyaifun, long considered bastions of global biodiversity.

The government appears to be rushing its industrial downstream agenda, seemingly forgetting that what is at stake extends beyond land to marine ecosystems, indigenous communities and public health.

As a physician trained to respond to crises with data and empathy, I see the situation in Raja Ampat as not merely an environmental catastrophe, but a systemic threat to the health and future of Indonesia’s children, especially Papuan children living closest to this crisis.

Too often, mining issues are narrowly defined as environmental or economic concerns. Yet what is unfolding in Raja Ampat is a clear case of ecocide: large-scale ecosystem destruction with direct human consequences. If this continues, we are not just witnessing coral loss, but inviting an epidemic of chronic health issues such as respiratory disease, kidney failure, cancer and malnutrition, as well as psychosocial trauma from the erosion of coastal identity.

The "One Health" concept of the World Health Organization emphasizes that human health is inseparable from environmental integrity. When heavy metals contaminate water and seafood, diseases spread relentlessly through the bodies of children drinking groundwater and eating fish from polluted seas, indifferent to mining licenses.

Fish protein from Papua’s shallow seas is more than nutrition; it is the foundation of cognitive development for an entire generation. When mining sediment muddles these waters, we don't just lose marine species. We also risk diminishing the intellectual capacity of children facing chronic micronutrient deficiencies.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Globally, mining regions often yield more hospital patients than tax revenue. Raja Ampat could tragically join that list.