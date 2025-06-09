TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
UN ocean summit: Indonesia can lead in turning global climate tide

As the world finally wakes up to the critical climate role of oceans, which cover around 71 percent of Earth's surface, Indonesia has a clear opportunity to take the helm of global ocean governance at this week's UNOC3.

Brurce Mecca and Etwin Kuslati Sabarini (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 9, 2025

UN ocean summit: Indonesia can lead in turning global climate tide A fisherman unloads a crate from a small boat at the Muara Angke fishing port in North Jakarta on Nov. 21, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

he tides are turning, and the world is finally recognizing the ocean is not just a victim of climate change, but also a vital part of the solution. While the ocean is highly vulnerable to a changing climate, it also holds immense power to help combat this. Ocean-based climate solutions could deliver up to a quarter of the emissions cuts required to meet the goals of the global Paris Agreement.

Governing the relationship between the ocean and climate is now urgent and necessary. Achieving net-zero goals and securing a sustainable economy hinges on integrating the ocean into national and global climate strategies.

With its vast marine wealth, Indonesia stands uniquely positioned to lead the way: As the world’s largest archipelagic nation, it is home to almost 20 percent of the world's carbon-rich marine ecosystems.

The third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) held from June 9 to 13 in Nice, France, presents a pivotal opportunity to advance a global framework for ocean governance, similar to the Paris Agreement for climate action globally.

UNOC3 is poised to produce the Nice Ocean Action Plan, a voluntary commitment that countries from all over the world can sign up to, including Indonesia, to take action to conserve and sustainably use the ocean. For Indonesia, this global gathering is a key moment to reaffirm its commitment to placing the ocean at the center of its climate strategy.

Countries are due to submit their updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) before September, and Indonesia is expected to embed ocean-based climate mitigation and adaptation into its national targets. This is more than symbolic. It signals to the world that the ocean is no longer just a backdrop to development for Indonesia: It is central to its future prosperity.

By integrating ocean solutions into its NDC, Indonesia can lead by example, showing that climate ambition and ocean stewardship are not just aligned but inseparable. It also opens up a sea of economic and financing opportunities for the country.

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Divers explore a coral reef on Sept. 7, 2023, in the Tomia Sea in Wakatobi, Southeast Sulawesi.
Academia

The ocean is not just a carbon sink
(Left-right) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Affairs Sayyid Asaad Tariq Taimur Al Said, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, China's Premier Li Qiang, Brunei Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Ruler of the UAE's Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo at the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - China Summit after the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27.
Academia

ASEAN's choice: A principled future or a path to irrelevance?
A fisherman unloads a crate from a small boat at the Muara Angke fishing port in North Jakarta on Nov. 21, 2024.
Academia

UN ocean summit: Indonesia can lead in turning global climate tide

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) talks with House Speaker Puan Maharani of PDI-P and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party at her residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, in this undated photo.
Politics

Prabowo, Megawati get cozier amid calls for Gibran’s impeachment
United States President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Business Roundtable's quarterly meeting at the Business Roundtable headquarters on March 11, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump addressed the group of CEO’s as his recent tariff implementations have sparked uncertainty that have helped fuel a market sell-off.
Editorial

Economic gunboat diplomacy
The Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta is shrouded by haze from pollution on June 15, 2024.
Jakarta

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Americas

China tells citizens in Los Angeles to boost personal security

Archipelago

Calls grow for nickel mining in Raja Ampat to end permanently
Americas

Canadian PM Carney invites Prabowo to G7 summit
Regulations

Don't let deep sea become 'wild west', UN chief tells world leaders
Markets

CPO export levy hike may jeopardize subsidized cooking oil supply
Society

RI children get access to new therapy for neurofibromatosis type 1
Economy

Cement industry takes hit from slowdown in construction, govt spending
Asia & Pacific

Japan confirms China's aircraft carrier sailed east of Iwo Jima for first time
The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

