UN ocean summit: Indonesia can lead in turning global climate tide

As the world finally wakes up to the critical climate role of oceans, which cover around 71 percent of Earth's surface, Indonesia has a clear opportunity to take the helm of global ocean governance at this week's UNOC3.

T he tides are turning, and the world is finally recognizing the ocean is not just a victim of climate change, but also a vital part of the solution. While the ocean is highly vulnerable to a changing climate, it also holds immense power to help combat this. Ocean-based climate solutions could deliver up to a quarter of the emissions cuts required to meet the goals of the global Paris Agreement.

Governing the relationship between the ocean and climate is now urgent and necessary. Achieving net-zero goals and securing a sustainable economy hinges on integrating the ocean into national and global climate strategies.

With its vast marine wealth, Indonesia stands uniquely positioned to lead the way: As the world’s largest archipelagic nation, it is home to almost 20 percent of the world's carbon-rich marine ecosystems.

The third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) held from June 9 to 13 in Nice, France, presents a pivotal opportunity to advance a global framework for ocean governance, similar to the Paris Agreement for climate action globally.

UNOC3 is poised to produce the Nice Ocean Action Plan, a voluntary commitment that countries from all over the world can sign up to, including Indonesia, to take action to conserve and sustainably use the ocean. For Indonesia, this global gathering is a key moment to reaffirm its commitment to placing the ocean at the center of its climate strategy.

Countries are due to submit their updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) before September, and Indonesia is expected to embed ocean-based climate mitigation and adaptation into its national targets. This is more than symbolic. It signals to the world that the ocean is no longer just a backdrop to development for Indonesia: It is central to its future prosperity.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

By integrating ocean solutions into its NDC, Indonesia can lead by example, showing that climate ambition and ocean stewardship are not just aligned but inseparable. It also opens up a sea of economic and financing opportunities for the country.