Two-state solution: A rallying call for Palestinian rights to self-determination

With all the suffering Palestinians continue to endure, it seems contradictory at the current moment, even treacherous, to even think about establishing formal ties with Israel.
ecently President Prabowo Subianto made a statement in stunning contradiction to Indonesia’s long-standing position with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: that Indonesia is willing to establish diplomatic relations with Israel if the latter is willing to recognize a Palestinian state.
This statement, especially uttered by a sitting president, seems to be incompatible with Indonesia’s support for the Palestinian right to self-determination, even under the auspices of the two-state solution.
President Prabowo made the comment while hosting French President Emmanuel Macron on May 28, in Jakarta.
"On various occasions, I have said that Indonesia sees the two-state solution and the freedom of Palestine as the only way to achieve true peace," Prabowo said.
"I also emphasized that we must acknowledge and guarantee Israel's right to stand as a sovereign country and a country that must be cared for and whose security must be guaranteed."
"Indonesia has stated that once Israel recognizes Palestine, Indonesia is ready to recognize Israel and open the diplomatic relationship."
Indonesia, which declared its independence in 1945, and Israel, established in 1948 after the forced expulsion of the native people, have no formal ties. Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, rejected Israel on the grounds of anti-colonialism. Israel was not invited to the 1955 Bandung Conference.
