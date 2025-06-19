TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Early school a new burden
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as Iran reels
Putin to meet Prabowo in St Petersburg on Thursday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Early school a new burden
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as Iran reels
Putin to meet Prabowo in St Petersburg on Thursday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Is IndONIA the right anchor for floating-rate government bonds?

If Indonesia were to peg its floating-rate bonds to IndONIA, the government would in effect be subcontracting the cost of borrowing to the whimsical tides of near-term liquidity. 

Dea Avega Editya (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 19, 2025 Published on Jun. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-06-18T13:49:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Is IndONIA the right anchor for floating-rate government bonds? Metallic plating that reads 'Bank Indonesia' displayed on one of the buildings in the central bank headquarter complex in Jakarta on July 17, 2024. (JP/Deni Ghifari)

W

hat's in a rate? For the ordinary retail investor, the benchmark underpinning a floating-rate bond is merely a technical aside, an esoteric detail, buried in prospectuses, quaintly forgotten as long as the coupons show up. 

But for policymakers at the vanguard of fiscal and monetary policy, the reference rate underpinning government bonds is no trivial matter. It is a compass that steers. It determines how prices on debt move, how fiscal risk is predicted and how financial markets unfold, or fail to. 

The Indonesian government is at a crossroads today. Having used the Bank Indonesia 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate (currently known as the BI Rate) for years as the reference rate for its floating-rate bonds, such as retail savings bonds and sukuk tabungan, the country is now contemplating the transition to IndONIA, the Indonesia Overnight Index Average. 

At first glance, this proposal appears a step in the right direction towards modernization. IndONIA, naturally, is transparent, transaction-based and aligned with international best practice in benchmark reform. But there is a much subtler policy trade-off behind the simpleness, one that might revolutionize not just bond pricing but the very dynamics between the government debt and Indonesian macroeconomic stability. 

The appeal of IndONIA is obvious. As a market-based rate derived from true interbank overnight transactions, it is a more accurate reflection of current levels of liquidity. 

Unlike the BI Rate, which is reviewed on a periodic basis by BI Board of Governors and serves as a signaling device, IndONIA is an inert representation of the cost of funding on a daily basis. In a post-LIBOR world where quote-based benchmarks are discredited, transaction-based indices like IndONIA carry the aura of integrity and objectivity.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

And the vision in the long term is appealing. By tying government bonds to IndONIA, Indonesia would be able to build out its money markets, support the emergence of a reliable yield curve and welcome an active derivatives community. All these are ingredients of a contemporary, resilient financial system. 

Popular

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Early school a new burden

Early school a new burden
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption

Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption

Related Articles

75 years of Indonesia and Russia relations: What is next?

BI stays put on interest rate amid wobbly global economy

Prabowo pushes for Temasek, Danantara cooperation to develop Batam

BI keeps rate unchanged amid flagging rupiah

The hidden threat: Inflation beneath the surface

Related Article

75 years of Indonesia and Russia relations: What is next?

BI stays put on interest rate amid wobbly global economy

Prabowo pushes for Temasek, Danantara cooperation to develop Batam

BI keeps rate unchanged amid flagging rupiah

The hidden threat: Inflation beneath the surface

Popular

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Early school a new burden

Early school a new burden
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption

Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption

More in Opinion

 View more
Vital voices: Protesters belonging to the Society Concerned About Women's Representation carry a banner calling for greater representation of women in the legislature during a rally on April 8, 2023, in front of the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta.
Academia

Young women building peace in the Asia Pacific

People plant mangrove trees on Feb. 14, 2025, during an environmental event in Pemogan village, South Denpasar, Bali. Mangrove forests play an important role in mitigating the impacts of climate change in coastal areas.
Academia

Indonesia should not follow the West's example on climate and development
Metallic plating that reads 'Bank Indonesia' displayed on one of the buildings in the central bank headquarter complex in Jakarta on July 17, 2024.
Academia

Is IndONIA the right anchor for floating-rate government bonds?

Highlight
Iranians leave Turkey through the Razi-Kapiköy border crossing, north-eastern Turkey on June 18, 2025. Flights to Iran were suspended on June 18, 2025 after Israel launched an attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities, sparking a deadly confrontation which is now in its fifth day.
Middle East and Africa

Governments scramble to evacuate citizens from Israel, Iran
Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on June 18, 2025.
Editorial

Quagmire anyone?
Flags flutter along a bridge as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike on June 15, 2025. Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel, state television announced early on June 15, as the rivals exchanged fire for a third day.
Middle East and Africa

No evacuation order yet for Indonesians in Iran, Foreign Ministry says

The Latest

 View more
Style

Walking the line: Indonesian designers embrace AI without losing their soul
Wellness

I love you, bot: When AI becomes your closest companion
Americas

Trump administration tightens social media vetting for foreign students
Middle East and Africa

Government advises Indonesians in Iran to ready for evacuation
Politics

Calls grow for Culture Minister’s dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial
Middle East and Africa

Governments scramble to evacuate citizens from Israel, Iran
Companies

Danantara to pare back SOEs in insurance, logistics sectors
Asia & Pacific

Thai PM apologizes as crisis threatens to topple government
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Is IndONIA the right anchor for floating-rate government bonds?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.