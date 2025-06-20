A turning point for agrifood investment in Asia and the Pacific

Pupils of Maitreya Wira Dumai elementary school in Dumai, Riau, eat fruit after finishing their free nutritious meals on Jan. 7, 2025. (Antara/Aswaddy Hamid)

Countries across Asia and the Pacific are confronting a common challenge: transforming their agrifood systems to meet growing demands while safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

I have seen this challenge firsthand in my discussions with the national leaders managing shrinking arable land and rising food prices, and in conversations with local communities whose livelihoods depend on increasingly fragile ecosystems.

The pressures are real and mounting. Climate change, soil degradation, biodiversity loss and water scarcity are all putting an enormous strain on agrifood systems, the interconnected activities and actors involved in getting food from its origin to our plates, including how food is grown, harvested, processed, packaged, transported, distributed, traded, bought, prepared, eaten and eventually disposed of.

At the same time, there is a growing sense of opportunity. Across the region, governments are advancing bold visions that emphasize efficiency, inclusion, resilience.

This is precisely the focus of the Hand-in-Hand Investment Dialogue for Asia and the Pacific, convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), taking place from June 18 to 20 in Bangkok.

More than just an event, the dialogue brings together ministers, state secretaries, national planners, international financial institutions, private sector partners and development partners to align national priorities with concrete investment opportunities.

At the core of this effort is FAO’s Hand-in-Hand initiative, a country-led, data-driven approach designed to accelerate inclusive, market-based agrifood system transformation.