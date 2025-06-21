TheJakartaPost

Israeli aggression: War imposed, peace denied

Iran is ready for any agreement aimed at ensuring it does not pursue nuclear weapons, but it cannot accept deals that deprive us of our nuclear rights.

Mohammad Boroujerdi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, June 21, 2025 Published on Jun. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-06-19T21:16:16+07:00

Israeli aggression: War imposed, peace denied Rescue teams work outside a heavily damaged building, targeted by an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran on June 13. Israel carried out strikes against Iran early on June 13, targeting its nuclear and military sites as well as residential buildings in Tehran, after United States President Donald Trump warned of a possible “massive conflict“ in the region. (AFP/-)

ince the morning of June 13, the Israeli regime has launched unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Iran, attacking multiple targets and violating the Islamic Republic's territorial integrity.

Key targets included the Natanz nuclear facilities and sites in Tehran, resulting in civilian casualties, including families, women, children, nuclear scientists and military commanders killed in their homes. These attacks occurred during nuclear negotiations with the United States, with the sixth round of talks scheduled for June 15 in Muscat.

The Israeli regime consistently disregards international law, as seen in Gaza, where it not only killed innocent Palestinian civilians but also violated human rights, humanitarian law and all global standards. This time, the Zionist regime crossed a new red line by attacking a nuclear facility; a grave and strictly prohibited violation. Unfortunately, the United Nations Security Council has remained indifferent.

Many countries, particularly in the region, including Indonesia, condemned the aggression, especially the attack on nuclear facilities. I extend my gratitude to Indonesia and other nations that denounced this aggression. However, some European nations, despite claiming to uphold international law, condemned Iran for being attacked instead of condemning Israel.

Economic and social consequences of a war are global. Officials, including Indonesian authorities, have expressed concern about economic instability, a concern we share for regional and global stability.

In response to the attacks, Iran acted in self-defense, a recognized international right. Our armed forces began their response a few nights ago, continuing last night. Missile strikes on military and economic targets in occupied Palestine are solely for self-defense.

Initially, Iran targeted only military objectives. However, when the Zionist regime escalated aggression on June 15 by attacking economic infrastructure like the Tehran refinery and Asaluyeh facilities, we responded by striking economic targets and refineries within the occupied territories.

