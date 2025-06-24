TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran
Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Acknowledging our dark past
Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites
Indonesia calls for negotiation after US attack on Iran 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran
Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Acknowledging our dark past
Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites
Indonesia calls for negotiation after US attack on Iran 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trump’s decision to bomb Iran exposes fissures in US politics

While there is widespread agreement on Iran within US politics, the incendiary nature of agreeing with the adversary, whether Democrat or Republican, makes it seem more fractured than it is.

Lester Munson (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Tue, June 24, 2025 Published on Jun. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-06-23T15:36:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Trump’s decision to bomb Iran exposes fissures in US politics A person dressed as United States President Donald Trump greets visitors on June 22, 2025, outside the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP/Getty Images/ Tasos Katopodis)

U

nited States President Donald Trump’s strike on Iran’s nuclear weapons program, which he had previously foreshadowed on and off, has revealed a surprisingly broad middle ground in US politics, even as it has provoked controversy in the international community.

Almost immediately after news of the US military action broke, John Fetterman, a Democratic senator from Pennsylvania, blasted out a statement of support, calling the attack the “correct move”.

Steny Hoyer of Maryland, who spent decades in House Democratic leadership roles, said the strike “was essential to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon”.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a likely presidential candidate in 2028, gave a thoughtful evaluation of the attack, calling Iran’s nuclear weapons program “dangerous”.

Other Democrats were more muted. Leading senators, including minority leader Chuck Schumer, complained about the lack of congressional authorization and the administration’s failure to consult Congress before the strike, but didn’t specifically oppose the action.

In the US system, only Congress can declare war, but the president has broad power as commander in chief to respond to threats. Most defenders of presidential authority acknowledge his authority to act militarily, particularly when the US’s role is highly limited, such as in the Iran strike. Should US involvement deepen, the calls for a congressional role in authorizing the war will become louder and more legitimate.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some on the far left, including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, openly opposed the strike and even called for Trump’s impeachment. Ocasio-Cortez said, “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

On the Republican side, there has also not been unanimous support for the strike. Even within the president’s coalition, some isolationists have been opposed to any US strike on Iran, rightly pointing out that Trump campaigned on ending wars, not starting them.

Media personalities Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon openly urged the president not to strike Iran. Carlson’s interview on the issue with hawkish Republican Ted Cruz gathered huge attention on social media.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a member of Trump’s cabinet, went so far as to make a video about the horrors of nuclear conflict.

The president’s reaction to Gabbard’s video was furious. He even suggested he might eliminate her office, which is charged with coordinating the country’s many intelligence agencies.

Trump also called Carlson, whose millions-strong following on X is a key component of Trump’s political base, “kooky” for opposing a strike on Iran. Trump later walked that back, saying Carlson had called to apologize and that he “is a nice guy”.

In Congress, one notable Trump ally opposed the Iran attack. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the controversial congresswoman from Georgia, said, “Every time America is on the verge of greatness, we get involved in another foreign war. […] This is not our fight. Peace is the answer.”

It is certainly fair to look closely at Trump’s base and explore divisions and disagreements. However, it is highly likely that his dominant personality means he will keep the vast majority of his base together.

More revealing about US politics is the support across the aisle for his Iran policy. Trump’s brash manner and divisive rhetoric make it difficult for Democrats to support him in any circumstance, but the American people’s disdain for Iran appears to be much stronger.

In 1979, Iranian revolutionaries took 52 US diplomats hostage. The image of those captive hostages, blindfolded and at the mercy of Iranian radicals, is burned into older Americans’ brains. A generation later, Iran-backed militias killed more than 600 Americans in the war in Iraq.

There are other sins Iran has committed against the US, including the attempted assassination of Trump. In this context, Trump’s policy is in the US mainstream.

It has been the standard practice of US presidents to brief the bipartisan leadership of Congress on key national security initiatives, such as strikes on adversaries. While not a hard-and-fast rule, the practice can produce more bipartisan support for a president’s actions than he might otherwise have. It’s not unreasonable to think senior congressional Democrats might be more openly supportive of the Iran strike if they had been consulted in this manner.

Trump and his administration did not do this, however, for a reason. There is little value in open bipartisanship in America today. Even though both parties are very close on Iran policy, neither wants that to be seen in public as cooperating across the aisle. Each party would much rather make the case to its base that it represents their interests and is not willing to compromise with the other party. Support from Democrats does not strengthen Trump, as his base is highly suspicious of the opposition party.

The reverse is true for elected Democrats, including those in leadership. They will be more vulnerable from progressives in next year’s primary contests if they are seen as insufficiently resisting Trump. There is no Trump-like figure in their party to protect them from this base.

In US politics today, nothing is more dangerous than agreeing with the other party. There is a premium value on publicly opposing your political adversaries, no matter what the issue. It makes for a foreign policy that appears more fractured than it actually is.

---

The writer is a nonresident fellow at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran
Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training

Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Acknowledging our dark past

Acknowledging our dark past

Related Articles

Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and Israel

A turning point for agrifood investment in Asia and the Pacific

Southeast Asia's risky balancing act in the South China Sea

No evacuation order yet for Indonesians in Iran, Foreign Ministry says

Quagmire anyone?

Related Article

Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and Israel

A turning point for agrifood investment in Asia and the Pacific

Southeast Asia's risky balancing act in the South China Sea

No evacuation order yet for Indonesians in Iran, Foreign Ministry says

Quagmire anyone?

Popular

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran
Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training

Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Acknowledging our dark past

Acknowledging our dark past

More in Opinion

 View more
Representatives of the Awyu and Moi indigenous communities protest in front of the Supreme Court building in Jakarta on May 27, 2024. They called for the country’s highest court to revoke the permits of palm oil companies that are set to operate in Papua, which could potentially clear approximately 300 square kilometers of customary forest.
Academia

Is ADB transforming its approach to indigenous peoples?
A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow underground complex, after the United States struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, on June 22, 2025.
Academia

Trump's strikes on Iran: A quest for nuclear supremacy
Coffee farmers in Dogiyai regency, Papua, faced various challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Academia

Transmigration: Moving hope, building future

Highlight
An interception takes place after Iran's armed forces say they targeted the Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, in Qatar, June 23, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and Israel
Under investigation: Sandipala Arthaputra president director Paulus Tannos (on the screen) gives a testimony during the e-ID hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on May 18.
Editorial

Singapore's moment of truth
Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422).
Regulations

Mixed signals on tiny homes could undermine housing program

The Latest

 View more
Companies

TotalEnergies reenters Indonesia with 24.5% stake in Bobara Block
Americas

When aerospace companies work on maritime programs
Companies

Amazon to invest $54b in UK over 3 years: Govt
Academia

Is ADB transforming its approach to indigenous peoples?
Europe

UK, Spanish frigates to visit Jakarta as part of Prince of Wales CSG
Regulations

Govt to renovate 2 million houses by end of 2025
Academia

Trump's strikes on Iran: A quest for nuclear supremacy
Archipelago

Rescuers attempt to reach Brazilian after fall at volcano
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.