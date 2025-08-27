TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia
Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
No more plastic promises

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia
Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
No more plastic promises

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Wong’s ‘we first’ society: Bridging rhetoric and reality

As governments around the world are forced to reinvent themselves amid concurrent, complex waves of a changing geopolitical landscape, Singapore offers a social laboratory for observing potential shifts.

Simone Galimberti (The Jakarta Post)
Kathmandu
Wed, August 27, 2025 Published on Aug. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-08-25T21:06:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong waves to supporters of his People's Action Party (PAP) on May 3, 2025, as he arrives at the PAP’s election watch party. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong waves to supporters of his People's Action Party (PAP) on May 3, 2025, as he arrives at the PAP’s election watch party. (Reuters/Edgar Su)

A

mid geopolitical upheavals and intensifying rivalries, leaders today are tasked with immense responsibility. Governments are struggling to find the right balance as they grapple with trade disputes, the daunting challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss and the AI conundrum.

However, these complex shifts might bring significant improvements to our lives.

Governments are being forced to reinvent themselves, as good governance and the rule of law are no longer enough. They must rethink their operating models and become more transparent and bottom-up. Inclusion and participation are becoming paramount mantras to ensure that their citizens have a voice and role in tackling the enormous challenges ahead.

There is perhaps no better place to observe these concurrent waves of change than Singapore. Its small size, strategic location and openness make the Lion City an incredibly interesting social laboratory.

Aug. 9 marked the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s independence, and the country's developmental and economic trajectory has been a remarkable and unprecedented success, thanks to the People's Action Party (PAP), which has governed the island state since it separated from Malaysia in 1965.

The National Day Rally (NDR), delivered annually after the independence day celebration, offers its leader a crucial opportunity to address the nation.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

I have great sympathy for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who has been in power for just over a year. He was chosen for his temperament and humility, two fundamental traits for success in the PAP.

My hope was that he would pivot the nation toward a more tolerant and open society, where dissent and criticism aren't demonized. Such a move hasn’t happened so far, but it's fair to say that no one, myself included, expected a sudden or quick shift.

This raises a critical question: Will a more gradual, step-by-step process ever take place in Singapore?

During this year's NDR speech, Wong made an important statement about the need to create a society with a collective mindset.

“To keep Singapore going, we must be a ‘we first’ society, because if everyone only thinks about ‘me’ and puts ‘me’ ahead of ‘we’, then we are finished,” he said. “Society will fray, and things will fall apart.”

But what does a "we first" society mean in practice?

People who hope Singapore will begin to prioritize basic human rights that are still ignored might be disappointed. It remains very difficult to organize events outside the PAP-endorsed mainstream system.

For example, the Transformative Justice Collective (TJC), a civil society movement with a different perspective from the PAP, organized its biennial festival TJFest in July. Though its members are often considered radical outcasts, they love their nation as much as the ruling elite. Organizing the festival was an ordeal, but it was ultimately a success.

Why do the authorities make the lives of people in organizations like the TJC so difficult? While they might claim to be simply applying the rules, we all know this issue goes beyond regulations. The rules are shaped by a system that follows a specific approach and mindset.

Wong said in his NDC speech: “We will open up more avenues for you to be heard and to get involved, not just to give feedback and share ideas but to partner us and your fellow Singaporeans, to roll up your sleeves, come up with solutions and turn good ideas for a better Singapore into reality.”

The Online Citizen (TOC), a Singapore-based media platform I have collaborated with in the past, offers a counternarrative to the prime minister’s words in its editorial on Aug. 20, listing a series of cases where the government has acted in an overtly excessive fashion, limiting and curtailing the Singaporean people’s freedom to express their opinion.

The closing section of the editorial summarizes a possible way forward for the country: “If PM Wong’s words are to be more than political theatre, the system must change.

“That means repealing laws that criminalize peaceful assembly. It means abolishing DOL declarations that financially starve dissenting media. It means ensuring that academic and artistic institutions are shielded from political interference.

“It also means applying laws fairly – without shielding the powerful or punishing critics selectively.”

It continues: “We at The Online Citizen remain committed to Singapore – to its people, to its better future. But we can only do so from afar because the civic space at home has been so systematically dismantled.

“The Prime Minister said the government should not do everything for the people. We agree. But for that to be meaningful, the people must be allowed to act without fear – and not just in harmony with the government, but sometimes in challenge to it.”

Both the TJC and TOC have been targeted by Singaporean authorities. I use the word "targeted", because in no other democratic nation would the people behind these initiatives have to endure such a heavy-handed government approach.

How might Wong react to these words? One easy option is to bury his head in the sand, ignoring the fact that many Singaporeans have differing opinions. But it would be disappointing if the prime minister chooses this convenient option. Instead, Wong should do something outside the typical PAP playbook.

If Singapore truly wants strong, "we first" governance, Wong needs to step into an uncomfortable zone and do what would be unthinkable for the traditional PAP style: Reach out to these critics and give their role legitimacy. He doesn't have to agree with their positions, but this symbolic gesture would be an act of reconciliation, opening a new chapter in Singapore’s history.

A "we first" society can only be truly resilient and strong if everyone is included, can peacefully express their opinions and pitch a different vision for the country.

I truly wish the prime minister all the best. Now he has a chance to show true leadership and go against the stream.

Happy 60th independence anniversary, Singapore!

***

The author is a freelancer who writes about human rights, democracy and regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.

Popular

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia

Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia
Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Related Articles

Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty

Indonesia, Singapore agree to enhance defense ties, including cyber

A critical inquiry into the denial of May 1998 mass rapes

Related Article

Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty

Indonesia, Singapore agree to enhance defense ties, including cyber

A critical inquiry into the denial of May 1998 mass rapes

Popular

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia

Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia
Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

More in Opinion

 View more
Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong waves to supporters of his People's Action Party (PAP) on May 3, 2025, as he arrives at the PAP’s election watch party.
Academia

Wong’s ‘we first’ society: Bridging rhetoric and reality
A farmer tills a plot of land using a hand-held tractor on Nov. 6, 2024, in Lumajang, East Java.
Academia

Family farmers must be more prosperous
The Indonesian Air Force' pilots and technicians pose in front of Indonesia's first Dassault Rafale B jet fighter at the Dassault production line in Merignac, near Bordeaux, France, in this undated picture released on Aug. 11. As many as four pilots and 12 technicians are taking courses in France on how to operate and maintain Rafale jet fighters.
Academia

The hefty price of low-cost defense systems

Highlight
A worker weighs rice on July 9, 2025, as he serves a customer at a rice market in Jakarta.
Economy

Govt raises rice price cap despite increased stock
A group of individuals perform group exercise at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex in Central Jakarta on June 11, 2025. Some Jakartan opt to do physical workout at night due to their daytime jobs.
Editorial

Nightlife's healthier makeover
President Prabowo Subianto gestures during a ceremony for the bestowing of civilian honors at the State Palace in Jakarta on August 25, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo awards top honors to allies, aides

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Prabowo to make debut at UNGA
Society

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
People

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance
Tech

Research funding gap hampers Indonesia’s rare earth ambition
Economy

US tariffs on Indian goods double to 50% over Russian oil purchases
Economy

Govt raises rice price cap despite increased stock
Americas

Trump to chair 'large meeting' on post-war Gaza: US envoy
Politics

BPOM to check if food trays for free meals program tainted with pork
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.