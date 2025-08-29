TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift
Nightlife's healthier makeover

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why the Dutch have to recognize Indonesian independence from Aug. 17, 1945

The Dutch government-sponsored Indonesia investigation independence, decolonization, violence, and war in Indonesia, 1945-1950. 

Cornelis Johannes Wisse (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Middelburg, the Netherlands
Fri, August 29, 2025 Published on Aug. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-08-27T16:54:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
People with disabilities serve in the flag-hoisting squad during a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Independence Day on Aug. 17, in Gorontalo, Gorontalo Province. People with disabilities serve in the flag-hoisting squad during a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Independence Day on Aug. 17, in Gorontalo, Gorontalo Province. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)

A

ug. 17 marked the 80th anniversary of Indonesia gaining independence from the Netherlands. Unfortunately, the Netherlands still recognizes Dec. 27, 1949, as the date Indonesia became independent.

Two years ago, on June 14, 2023, then-prime minister Mark Rutte boasted that the Netherlands would "fully and without any reservation" recognize Aug. 17, 1945, as the date of Indonesian independence. This was in response to a critical question during a debate in the Dutch House of Representatives on the conclusions of the Dutch government-sponsored joint research project titled independence, decolonization, violence and war in Indonesia, 1945-1950.

Immediately after the debate, a spokesperson on behalf of the prime minister nuanced this statement by alleging that it would have no legal consequences.

In retrospect, it turned out that it was only acknowledged that Sukarno had declared independence on Aug. 17, 1945, and that therefore Indonesia maintains this date as its independence date. It did not constitute any recognition by the Netherlands that Indonesia actually became independent by that date. So it was just wordplay in order to dodge a question.

On April 29, during the festivities celebrating Dutch King's Day in Jakarta, Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen presented an old coin from the Dutch East India Company (VOC) to Culture Minister Fadli Zon with glee, as if it were a special favor. Apparently, the antique coin was intended to commemorate the good old days when the Netherlands could still exploit Indonesia unhindered as a resource colony.

Fadli returned the favor kindly by presenting a precious antique kris, an Indonesian symbol of authority and dignity. For a moment, old colonial relations seemed to be reenacted.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However about one month and a half later, on June 11, a different story could be heard than the one told during Kings Day: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto bemoaned during a speech that the Netherlands had managed to plunder approximately US$31 trillion from its Asian resource colony during its more than 300-year rule over what is now called Indonesia.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Related Articles

Ending the Gaza genocide without relying on the US

Southeast Asia and the BRICS expansion

Dutch far-right leader Wilders quits coalition, toppling government

Celebrating Indonesia and France's shared gastronomic history

Dutch nationalist Wilders on verge of forming right-wing government

Related Article

Ending the Gaza genocide without relying on the US

Southeast Asia and the BRICS expansion

Dutch far-right leader Wilders quits coalition, toppling government

Celebrating Indonesia and France's shared gastronomic history

Dutch nationalist Wilders on verge of forming right-wing government

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Workers hold protest demanding better protection

More in Opinion

 View more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping looking on along the East Lake on April 28, 2018, in Wuhan, China.
Academia

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset
A customer scans a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to settle a transaction on April 24, 2024, at a coffee shop in Sukabumi, West Java.
Academia

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints
This undated US Air Force file photo released on June 20, 2019, shows a photo of an RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. A US spy drone was some 34 kilometers from the nearest point in Iran when it was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile on June 20, 2019, a US general said.
Academia

Can kamikaze drones claim the right of sea lane passage?

Highlight
Under pressure: Protesters stage a rally in front of the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) in Kwitang, Jakarta, on Aug. 29, 2025.
Politics

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses plenary cabinet meeting in State Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. He has emphasized that Indonesia’s national transformation strategy must be rooted in realism as it navigates escalating global conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Editorial

Fatty bureaucracy
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Regulations

New pricing rule offers miners little relief from profit pinch

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Indonesia to remain active in FX market after rupiah slide, BI says
Academia

Tianjin test: Modi to meet Xi amid fragile reset
Politics

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
Academia

How Indonesia’s banks can break free from legacy constraints
Academia

Can kamikaze drones claim the right of sea lane passage?
Markets

Asia upbeat on Wall St boost as markets await US inflation data
Academia

The tradeoffs of AI regulation
Art & Culture

Indonesia heads to BRICS+ Fashion Summit and Front Row Paris
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why the Dutch have to recognize Indonesian independence from Aug. 17, 1945

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.