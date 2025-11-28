Gibran’s G20 debut tests diplomacy, signals growing role

Takes the stage: Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (front, right) and German Finance Minister and Vice Chan- cellor Lars Klingbeil (center, right) arrive on Saturday, Nov. 22, to attend a G20 Leaders’ Summit plenary session at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Pool/AFP/Thomas Mukoya)

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka made his global debut at the G20 Summit in South Africa earlier this week, stepping in for President Prabowo Subianto in a move seen as both a test of his diplomatic capabilities and a sign of Prabowo’s growing trust in his young deputy.

Since taking office in October last year at age 37, Gibran, the eldest son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has largely held a ceremonial vice presidency with limited substantive responsibilities beyond symbolic appearances and occasional strategic meetings.

In a notable departure from precedent, Prabowo, who has typically led Indonesia personally in foreign engagements, opted to send Gibran to the G20 “due to scheduling conflicts” with several domestic agendas.

The decision thrust Gibran onto the international stage alongside veteran statesmen. Unlike predecessors such as Ma’ruf Amin, a globally recognized Islamic scholar, or Jusuf Kalla, who frequently mediated international peace efforts, Gibran arrived in Johannesburg with little prior global diplomatic experience.

Leading the Indonesian delegation, which included Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir, both far more seasoned in international forums, Gibran delivered Indonesia’s national statement on the first day of the summit, advocating for more equitable and inclusive global growth. He spoke fully in English.

On the second day, he outlined Indonesia’s strategies to bolster national resilience and, amid an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, highlighted ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and the Sahel region.

The VP also participated in several side events, including the Indonesia–Africa CEO Forum and the MIKTA Leaders’ Gathering, alongside bilateral talks with multiple delegations, including representatives from Germany.