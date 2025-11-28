TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment
Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question
How democracies learn to goose-step

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment
Presidential pardons put KPK’s credibility in question
How democracies learn to goose-step

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Gibran’s G20 debut tests diplomacy, signals growing role

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 28, 2025 Published on Nov. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-11-27T18:59:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Takes the stage: Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (front, right) and German Finance Minister and Vice Chan- cellor Lars Klingbeil (center, right) arrive on Saturday, Nov. 22, to attend a G20 Leaders’ Summit plenary session at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Takes the stage: Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (front, right) and German Finance Minister and Vice Chan- cellor Lars Klingbeil (center, right) arrive on Saturday, Nov. 22, to attend a G20 Leaders’ Summit plenary session at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Pool/AFP/Thomas Mukoya)
G20 Indonesia 2022

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka made his global debut at the G20 Summit in South Africa earlier this week, stepping in for President Prabowo Subianto in a move seen as both a test of his diplomatic capabilities and a sign of Prabowo’s growing trust in his young deputy.

Since taking office in October last year at age 37, Gibran, the eldest son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has largely held a ceremonial vice presidency with limited substantive responsibilities beyond symbolic appearances and occasional strategic meetings.

In a notable departure from precedent, Prabowo, who has typically led Indonesia personally in foreign engagements, opted to send Gibran to the G20 “due to scheduling conflicts” with several domestic agendas.

The decision thrust Gibran onto the international stage alongside veteran statesmen. Unlike predecessors such as Ma’ruf Amin, a globally recognized Islamic scholar, or Jusuf Kalla, who frequently mediated international peace efforts, Gibran arrived in Johannesburg with little prior global diplomatic experience.

Leading the Indonesian delegation, which included Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir, both far more seasoned in international forums, Gibran delivered Indonesia’s national statement on the first day of the summit, advocating for more equitable and inclusive global growth. He spoke fully in English.

On the second day, he outlined Indonesia’s strategies to bolster national resilience and, amid an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, highlighted ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and the Sahel region.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The VP also participated in several side events, including the Indonesia–Africa CEO Forum and the MIKTA Leaders’ Gathering, alongside bilateral talks with multiple delegations, including representatives from Germany.

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment

Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment

Related Articles

Clean air for Jakarta: From a local crisis to a G20 global priority

In the country’s foreign policy, Prabowo is Indonesia

World's richest nations are pulling back from global development efforts: Study

Related Article

Clean air for Jakarta: From a local crisis to a G20 global priority

In the country’s foreign policy, Prabowo is Indonesia

World's richest nations are pulling back from global development efforts: Study

Indonesia welcomes UN Security Council's adoption of Trump's Gaza plan

Trump says no US government official will attend G20 summit in South Africa

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa

Diaspora skeptical of new lifetime visa
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment

Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment

More in Indonesia

 View more
Forest rangers and policemen pose on June 10 in front of a demolished illegal structure inside the Tesso Nilo National Park in Pelalawan regency, Riau. The personnel were part of the Garuda Task Force for Forest Enforcement to rehabilitate forest areas in Indonesia.
Archipelago

TNI strengthens security in Tesso Nilo National Park after security post attack
Residents navigate landslide debris on Nov. 27 in Nagari Malalak Timur village, Agam regency, West Sumatra, a day after a landslide struck. Severe weather in the province has triggered multiple landslides and floods, leaving 12 dead and affecting 12,000 people.
Archipelago

At least 61 killed as landslides, flooding devastate 3 provinces in Sumatra
The sunset over the Stone Garden in Padalarang, West Java, casts golden light on ancient limestone formations.
Archipelago

West Java’s Citatah karst faces renewed threat from expanding mining

Highlight
A man holds a flag showing the logo of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, during a parade for 'santri' (students of Islamic boarding school) in Kediri, East Java, on Nov. 2, 2025.
Politics

NU internal rift deepens as Yahya rejects dismissal
Leaders attend a plenary session on the opening day of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s G20 absence
The logo sign of the country’s second sovereign wealth fund, Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara), adorns the frontispiece of its headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, as seen on Feb. 28, 2025.
Regulations

Govt needs private sector to reach optimal growth, Rosan says

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Strategic priorities for ASEAN’s newest member
Academia

COP30 divides the world between forests and fossil fuels
Archipelago

TNI strengthens security in Tesso Nilo National Park after security post attack
Art & Culture

Ratmini Soedjatmoko: Sumi-e revelations
Academia

The missing ingredients for peace in Palestine
Archipelago

At least 61 killed as landslides, flooding devastate 3 provinces in Sumatra
Archipelago

West Java’s Citatah karst faces renewed threat from expanding mining
Sports

Jeeno’s choice brings joy and promise to women’s golf

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Gibran’s G20 debut tests diplomacy, signals growing role

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.