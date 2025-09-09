TheJakartaPost

Racing for air: Why clean skies are Indonesia’s next big test

Air pollution erodes competitiveness, undermines education when haze shuts schools and weakens human capital by imposing lifelong health burdens.

Ari Mochamad and Elis Nurhayati (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, September 9, 2025

The National Monument (Monas) is seen amid the haze caused by air pollution in Jakarta on Aug, 16, 2023. The National Monument (Monas) is seen amid the haze caused by air pollution in Jakarta on Aug, 16, 2023. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

A

ir pollution is now the world’s second leading risk factor for death, claiming 8.1 million lives in 2021, more than traffic accidents, HIV/AIDS and malaria combined. Today nine out of 10 people on the planet inhale polluted air every day.

Indonesia is no exception. From Jakarta’s choking smog to the recurring haze from land and forest fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, dirty air seeps into our lungs, undermines our economy and threatens our children’s future. On Sept. 7, as the world marked the sixth International Day of Clean Air for blue skies under the theme “Racing for Air”, we must confront an inconvenient truth: Breathing clean air has become a privilege, not a guarantee.

Air pollution undermines development, deepens inequality and fuels the climate crisis. The burning of fossil fuels, biomass and peatlands not only warms our planet, it also poisons the very air that sustains life.

Yet, the burden is not shared equally. Nearly nine in 10 premature deaths from air pollution occur in low- and middle-income countries, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, where the most vulnerable, pregnant women, children, the elderly and the poor, are least protected. This reality deepens global inequality, in which those who contribute the least to pollution often suffer the most.

In the race for clean air, no one should be left behind. From the haze episodes that shroud Sumatra and Kalimantan to the smog that blankets Jakarta, Indonesians know how pollution disrupts life. Schools close during haze, flights are grounded, children cough through the night and farmers see their harvests fail.

The World Health Organization warns that air pollution fuels strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections. More than 700,000 children under five died in 2021 from causes linked to household and outdoor air pollution, with the poorest of the poor disproportionately affected. The injustice is stark: The poorest Indonesians, who already face limited health care, are often those most exposed to smoke from biomass burning, traffic fumes or toxic haze.

This year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released a bulletin tracing the complex interplay between air quality and climate, emphasizing the role of tiny particles called aerosols in shaping environmental and health outcomes. Aerosols from wildfires, shipping emissions and urban pollution influence not only visibility and local weather but also global climate dynamics.

