TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Farewell Bu Ani
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Farewell Bu Ani
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Under blockade law, Israel has the right to intercept neutral merchant vessels attempting to breach the blockade and may lawfully use force, even to the point of destroying the vessels if they resist capture.

Pornomo Rovan Astri Yoga (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Wollongong, Australia
Thu, September 11, 2025 Published on Sep. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-09-10T09:23:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An Israeli police patrol boat moves near the aid sailboat Madleen as it is moored at the southern port of Ashdod on June 10, 2025 after being intercepted the previous day by Israeli forces. An Israeli police patrol boat moves near the aid sailboat Madleen as it is moored at the southern port of Ashdod on June 10, 2025 after being intercepted the previous day by Israeli forces. (AFP/Jack Guez)

A

handful of Indonesian volunteers are embarking on a journey that could make headlines: Boarding ships named after national heroes, Sukarno, Sultan Hasanuddin, Pangeran Diponegoro, Pati Unus and Malahayati, they have joined an international flotilla sailing from Tunisia, aiming to reach Gaza despite the Israeli naval blockade.

Whether these ships are officially registered under the Indonesian flag remains unclear, as public information does not yet confirm their flag status. Their mission carries both a humanitarian purpose and a powerful symbolic message, reflecting Indonesian people’s deep solidarity with their Palestinian counterparts.

The mission takes place against the backdrop of Gaza’s long-standing blockade. Since 2007, Israel has imposed a naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, justifying it as a security measure to prevent the smuggling of weapons to Hamas. For the people of Gaza, however, the blockade has meant severe restrictions on food, medicine, fuel and other essential goods, a humanitarian crisis that has only deepened over time.

Under the law of naval warfare, a blockade is not inherently unlawful. A belligerent may impose a blockade provided that several conditions are met: It must be declared and notified, effective in practice and applied impartially to vessels of all states. These requirements are codified in the San Remo Manual on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea (1994).

By most legal accounts, Israel has met the technical requirements of declaration, effectiveness and impartiality. However, one crucial condition remains contested. The San Remo Manual also states that if the civilian population in the blockaded area is inadequately provided with food and other essential supplies, the blockading party must allow the passage of humanitarian aid.

In practice, Gaza’s population has long faced shortages of food, medicine and fuel. Israel, however, often restricts or tightly controls humanitarian shipments, arguing that such provisions are not a formal requirement of blockade law. This interpretation finds some backing in the Newport Manual of 2025 (second edition), a more recent non-binding document produced by a group of states and experts, which diverges from San Remo Manual on this point.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In peacetime, a ship on the high seas generally enjoys freedom of navigation. A vessel flying a foreign flag may be stopped only under very limited circumstances: If it is engaged in piracy, the slave trade or sailing without nationality.

Popular

Floods in Bali kill at least six

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access

Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Related Articles

Manufactured famines in Gaza: Why haven’t they been halted?

From trinity to today: Turning the page on nuclear testing

Why attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities should concern us all

‘Qurban’ as an instrument of self-control and human solidarity

US officials say in internal memo Israel may be violating international law in Gaza

Related Article

Manufactured famines in Gaza: Why haven’t they been halted?

From trinity to today: Turning the page on nuclear testing

Why attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities should concern us all

‘Qurban’ as an instrument of self-control and human solidarity

US officials say in internal memo Israel may be violating international law in Gaza

Popular

Floods in Bali kill at least six

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access

Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

More in Opinion

 View more
Students display posters with a tweet of President Prabowo Subianto reading “Rallies are part of democracy guaranteed by law“ during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java, on March 24, 2025.
Academia

AI governance: Harnessing potential without losing control
The flags of ASEAN member states
Academia

An Asia far beyond China
Online motorcycle transportation drivers pray for late fellow driver Affan Kurniawan during a peace declaration at the South Tangerang Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) office in Banten, on Sept. 1, 2025.
Academia

SEAblings: When sending food turns into a gesture of solidarity among Southeast Asians

Highlight
Warm greeting: Ad interim Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeedin (center) shakes hands with his undersecretaries ahead of a meeting with the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister's undersecretaries in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2025. President Prabowo appoints Sjafrie as ad interim coordinatining politics and security minister to replace Budi Gunawan, who was ousted in a recent cabinet reshuffle.
Politics

Sjafrie’s new post shows Prabowo’s reliance on military figures
Agustini, 30 (center) sits in front of her hut as forest fire approaches in Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra on Oct. 10, 2023.
Editorial

Save the forest
Online influencers and activists from the “17+8 People's Demands“ collective campaign hold posters after giving a document of short- and long-term demands to lawmakers at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Politics

TNI move against critic stirs debate over shrinking civic space

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt to deposit $12b in commercial banks to ‘jump-start’ lending
Environment

Against the tide: Filipinos battle rising sea on sinking island
Economy

Purbaya blames fiscal and monetary policies for recent unrest
Academia

AI governance: Harnessing potential without losing control
Europe

French lawmakers urge 'digital curfew' for teens
Middle East and Africa

Tunisia says Gaza aid flotilla targeted by 'premeditated attack'
Academia

An Asia far beyond China
Americas

Trump blasts 'radical left' after killing of influencer Charlie Kirk
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s Gaza flotilla and the law of naval blockade

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.