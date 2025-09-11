TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Farewell Bu Ani
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

New finance minister: A fresh hope or silent menace for the economy

The new finance minister should advise the President against pursuing priority programs that risk widening the fiscal deficit, and instead focus on strategic steps in the short and medium term.

Zen Adnin (The Jakarta Post)
Geneva, Switzerland
Thu, September 11, 2025 Published on Sep. 10, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (right) inaugurates Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (center) as finance minister at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 8, 2025.

The day of Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa’s appointment could not have been more dramatic. 

On that Monday, the rupiah fell more than 1 percent to Rp 16,483 per United States dollar and risked sliding further without intervention from Bank Indonesia. The stock market dropped 1.3 percent, then another 1.8 percent to Rp 7,628 per dollar, signaling large foreign outflows.

The market reaction symbolized the loss of trust built by former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in safeguarding fiscal stability. During her tenure, she kept the budget deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product, except during the COVID-19 pandemic, and maintained government debt below 40 percent of GDP, while ensuring that the government could still fund its priority programs such as the free nutritious meal program, rural cooperatives and the establishment of state asset fund Danantara.

The appointment of Purbaya as the new finance minister has brought mixed expectations. There is hope he could deliver the much-needed fiscal reforms to stimulate growth. Or he might confirm market fears that he is a risk to fiscal discipline, threatening macroeconomic stability in the near to medium term. 

Much will depend on how his policies shape economic conditions.

There are some macroeconomic numbers to watch carefully, as they will show whether Purbaya can reassure markets and maintain stability heading into 2026.

First is to maintain a deficit for the 2025 budget under 3 percent and commit to do so for 2026 budget. Since President Prabowo Subianto’s election, the state budget has undergone significant efficiency measures at both the national and regional levels to fund priority programs.

Floods in Bali kill at least six

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access

Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Patriot bond issuance sparks concerns

Danantara to raise Rp 50 trillion through low-coupon 'patriot bonds'

Govt allocates Rp 3.4t to extend housing VAT waiver to 2026

Trump orders US colleges to reveal race data

Is Indonesia ready for AI in K-12 education?

Floods in Bali kill at least six

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access

Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Students display posters with a tweet of President Prabowo Subianto reading "Rallies are part of democracy guaranteed by law" during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java, on March 24, 2025.
Academia

AI governance: Harnessing potential without losing control
The flags of ASEAN member states
Academia

An Asia far beyond China
Online motorcycle transportation drivers pray for late fellow driver Affan Kurniawan during a peace declaration at the South Tangerang Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) office in Banten, on Sept. 1, 2025.
Academia

SEAblings: When sending food turns into a gesture of solidarity among Southeast Asians

Highlight
Warm greeting: Ad interim Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeedin (center) shakes hands with his undersecretaries ahead of a meeting with the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister's undersecretaries in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2025. President Prabowo appoints Sjafrie as ad interim coordinatining politics and security minister to replace Budi Gunawan, who was ousted in a recent cabinet reshuffle.
Politics

Sjafrie's new post shows Prabowo's reliance on military figures
Agustini, 30 (center) sits in front of her hut as forest fire approaches in Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra on Oct. 10, 2023.
Editorial

Save the forest
Online influencers and activists from the "17+8 People's Demands" collective campaign hold posters after giving a document of short- and long-term demands to lawmakers at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Politics

TNI move against critic stirs debate over shrinking civic space

Regulations

Govt to deposit $12b in commercial banks to 'jump-start' lending
Environment

Against the tide: Filipinos battle rising sea on sinking island
Economy

Purbaya blames fiscal and monetary policies for recent unrest
Academia

AI governance: Harnessing potential without losing control
Europe

French lawmakers urge 'digital curfew' for teens
Middle East and Africa

Tunisia says Gaza aid flotilla targeted by 'premeditated attack'
Academia

An Asia far beyond China
Americas

Trump blasts 'radical left' after killing of influencer Charlie Kirk
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

