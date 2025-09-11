TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Farewell Bu Ani
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Farewell Bu Ani
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

SEAblings: When sending food turns into a gesture of solidarity among Southeast Asians

At least three factors underpin the emergence of this phenomenon: Grab’s platform features, a shared sense of fate and the socio-cultural fabric of Southeast Asia.

Amorisa Wiratri and Sugiyanto (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Thu, September 11, 2025 Published on Sep. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-09-10T13:45:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Online motorcycle transportation drivers pray for late fellow driver Affan Kurniawan during a peace declaration at the South Tangerang Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) office in Banten, on Sept. 1, 2025. Online motorcycle transportation drivers pray for late fellow driver Affan Kurniawan during a peace declaration at the South Tangerang Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) office in Banten, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

T

he death of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old online motorcycle transportation driver, who was run over by a police tactical vehicle on Aug. 28 during a rally in Jakarta, not only deepened national grief and public anger toward the government and legislature, but also sparked an unexpected wave of cross-border solidarity.

Amid the chaos of protests, Indonesian netizens began noticing posts from Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand showing screenshots of food orders placed through a delivery app.

The orders were not for friends or family, but for distant neighbors, Indonesian motorcycle taxi drivers they had never met.

This spontaneous cross-border act of sending food soon became known as SEAblings, a pun on the terms SEA (Southeast Asia) and siblings.

The movement grew organically, driven by voluntary participation, and spread rapidly. One of its early pioneers was Thai user @sighyam on X, who urged others on Aug. 30 to support Indonesian drivers.

Netizens across the region quickly joined in, sharing screenshots of their orders on X, Threads, and Instagram, and spreading the hashtag #SEAblings.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The phenomenon illustrates how digital solidarity can transcend borders without physical gatherings, formal organizations or humanitarian intermediaries and notably, without any overt political agenda.

At least three factors underpin the emergence of this phenomenon: Grab’s platform features, a shared sense of fate and the socio-cultural fabric of Southeast Asia.

Malaysian-based ride-hailing platform Grab became the main vehicle for this solidarity thanks to its wide reach across Southeast Asia. Founded in Malaysia in 2012 as MyTeksi, it now operates in eight countries and has grown into one of the region’s largest tech companies.

One of Grab’s key features is the ability to change the order location, allowing users in Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur to send food to drivers in Jakarta or Bali, a function rarely offered by other apps.

The use of this feature in #SEAblings shows that digital platforms like Grab are more than just economic tools, they hold remarkable power to mobilize people at scale. In this sense, ride-hailing apps have become a new force for grassroots activism.

This act of solidarity also stems from a shared sense of identity and common purpose. Technology platforms like Grab and Indonesia’s Gojek play a significant economic role, with millions of Southeast Asians relying on them for both livelihoods and daily needs.

In 2019, a Grab executive reported that the company had nearly 5 million partner drivers in Indonesia across GrabBike, GrabCar and GrabFood, a figure that excludes users, whose ranks might in fact be larger.

In other words, platforms like Grab are more than just apps for delivering food, goods or passengers, they are deeply woven into the daily lives of millions across Southeast Asia.

It is hardly surprising, then, that Affan’s death struck such a deep chord, evoking a powerful sense of shared fate and solidarity across the region.

Although it shares similarities with earlier cross-border digital activism in Asia, such as the Milk Tea Alliance in 2020, the SEAblings movement differs in a fundamental way: its solidarity is expressed in a tangible form, through food.

Southeast Asia is among the most generous regions in the world, with communities renowned for their giving spirit. Across the region, people share a common ethos, they take joy in giving and readily share their good fortune with others, especially those in need.

So why does the SEAblings movement center so strongly on food deliveries?

This is closely tied to Asian cultural norms, where food is seen as a universal language of love. Sharing a meal is not only about nourishing the body but also about providing emotional sustenance that makes someone feel cared for.

In Southeast Asia, it is common to greet someone with the question, “Have you eaten yet?”, a phrase that goes beyond mere politeness to express care and affection. Within the SEAblings movement, ensuring that distant “siblings” in Indonesia are well-fed reflects that same gesture of care, extended across borders.

Despite frequent tensions among the neighboring peoples, whether over maritime boundaries, the origins of dishes like rending or claims to traditional culture such as wayang, the SEAblings movement reveals how nations in the region remain, at heart, like siblings.

In other words, even if they sometimes quarrel, when one faces hardship, the others are quick to step in with support.

As of now, the SEAblings movement is still ongoing, with no clear indication of when it will end.

While the SEAblings movement may gradually fade as Indonesia’s political tensions subside, it has already shown that digital platforms can foster transnational solidarity without the involvement of states or humanitarian agencies.

As a spontaneous, fast-moving and participatory grassroots effort, SEAblings proves that even fragile regional ties can be reinforced through the simplest of acts, like sharing a meal across borders.

---

Amorisa Wiratri is a postdoctoral fellow at National University of Singapore. Sugiyanto is a PhD candidate on communication and media studies, Edith Cowan University. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license. 

Popular

Floods in Bali kill at least six

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access

Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Related Articles

Farewell Bu Ani

Why the House struggles to maintain independence and trust

Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party moves to dissolve parliament, local media report

Building ASEAN’s future through shared SEZs

When food governance becomes a maze

Related Article

Farewell Bu Ani

Why the House struggles to maintain independence and trust

Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party moves to dissolve parliament, local media report

Building ASEAN’s future through shared SEZs

When food governance becomes a maze

Popular

Floods in Bali kill at least six

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access

Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

More in Opinion

 View more
Students display posters with a tweet of President Prabowo Subianto reading “Rallies are part of democracy guaranteed by law“ during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java, on March 24, 2025.
Academia

AI governance: Harnessing potential without losing control
The flags of ASEAN member states
Academia

An Asia far beyond China
Online motorcycle transportation drivers pray for late fellow driver Affan Kurniawan during a peace declaration at the South Tangerang Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) office in Banten, on Sept. 1, 2025.
Academia

SEAblings: When sending food turns into a gesture of solidarity among Southeast Asians

Highlight
Warm greeting: Ad interim Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeedin (center) shakes hands with his undersecretaries ahead of a meeting with the Office of Coordinating Politics and Security Minister's undersecretaries in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2025. President Prabowo appoints Sjafrie as ad interim coordinatining politics and security minister to replace Budi Gunawan, who was ousted in a recent cabinet reshuffle.
Politics

Sjafrie’s new post shows Prabowo’s reliance on military figures
Agustini, 30 (center) sits in front of her hut as forest fire approaches in Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra on Oct. 10, 2023.
Editorial

Save the forest
Online influencers and activists from the “17+8 People's Demands“ collective campaign hold posters after giving a document of short- and long-term demands to lawmakers at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Politics

TNI move against critic stirs debate over shrinking civic space

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt to deposit $12b in commercial banks to ‘jump-start’ lending
Environment

Against the tide: Filipinos battle rising sea on sinking island
Economy

Purbaya blames fiscal and monetary policies for recent unrest
Academia

AI governance: Harnessing potential without losing control
Europe

French lawmakers urge 'digital curfew' for teens
Middle East and Africa

Tunisia says Gaza aid flotilla targeted by 'premeditated attack'
Academia

An Asia far beyond China
Americas

Trump blasts 'radical left' after killing of influencer Charlie Kirk
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.