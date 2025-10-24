TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads
Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row
Democracy firewall

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads
Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row
Democracy firewall

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia’s national car dream: Symbolism or strategy?

Indonesia has tried, and failed, to develop a native car brand over the decades, and attempting to revive this developmental model in the current era of energy transition with a globally connected supply chain risks ending in the same fate: merely a flag-waving vanity project.

Nofie Iman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Yogyakarta
Fri, October 24, 2025 Published on Oct. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-10-23T11:40:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
People crowd around various vehicles on July 23 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, which drew 485,569 visitors over its 11-day run from July 24 to Aug. 3 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City in Tangerang, Banten. People crowd around various vehicles on July 23 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, which drew 485,569 visitors over its 11-day run from July 24 to Aug. 3 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City in Tangerang, Banten. (Courtesy of/GIIAS 2025)

W

hen President Prabowo Subianto, marking his first year in office, announced that Indonesia’s long-anticipated national car would be launched within three years, he was invoking a powerful symbol of industrial pride, sovereign control and collective aspiration.

Yet behind that symbolism lays a difficult question: Is a national car truly a pathway to development, or merely an expensive emblem of misplaced industrial ambition?

As economist Ha-Joon Chang (2002) reminds us, every advanced industrial nation once nurtured infant industries behind protectionist walls. But Chang also warns that protection without productivity is mere nostalgia. The true test is whether protectionism translates into competitiveness, whether nationalism can evolve into capability.

This is precisely where previous attempts such as Timor and Esemka faltered. They relied on patriotic rhetoric rather than industrial discipline. A national car can be a symbol of sovereignty but without technological mastery, it remains a hollow symbol, a flag without a factory.

Today’s automotive landscape is one of consolidation, not fragmentation. The formation of Stellantis NV in 2021, as a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Groupe PSA, epitomizes the scale of integration required to survive. The same logic drives alliances such as Toyota-Suzuki, Honda-Sony and Volkswagen-Ford on electric vehicles and autonomous platforms.

As Michael Porter argues in The Competitive Advantage of Nations (1990), national competitiveness depends less on isolation than on how firms are embedded within networks of industries and international clusters, a view that anticipated today’s complex, cross-border value chains.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In this context, Indonesia’s pursuit of a self-contained national car seems strategically outdated. Even Hyundai and Toyota no longer exist as self-sufficient entities, but as nodes in a global web of shared platforms, technologies and capital flows.

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Related Articles

When school lunches become a battlefield

Indonesia, Brazil strike cooperation deals as leaders meet

Fuel station owners begin to think about EV impact

Global Oil Palm Industry Experts to Converge at Malaysia’s PIPOC 2025

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff 'blackmail'

Related Article

When school lunches become a battlefield

Indonesia, Brazil strike cooperation deals as leaders meet

Fuel station owners begin to think about EV impact

Global Oil Palm Industry Experts to Converge at Malaysia’s PIPOC 2025

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff 'blackmail'

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump looks on during an event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Academia

How authoritarians twist language into weapons
A student shows a school meal he received as part of the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 15 at the Nurul Islam Klakah integrated Islamic elementary school (SDIT) in Lumajang, East Java.
Academia

When school lunches become a battlefield
People crowd around various vehicles on July 23 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, which drew 485,569 visitors over its 11-day run from July 24 to Aug. 3 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Indonesia’s national car dream: Symbolism or strategy?

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (second right) walk during a welcoming ceremony upon their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2025.
Americas

Prabowo, Lula meeting underlines South-South ties
Money wall: President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks to his cabinet members, including Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (third left) and Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (left), at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Monday, October 20, with stacks of rupiah banknotes worth US$825 million as a backdrop. The pile of cash was shown to journalists during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving the provision of crude palm oil export facilities.
Editorial

Show me the money, wisely
Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a protest in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruptions.
Politics

Rights groups decry govt proposal to name Soeharto national hero

The Latest

 View more
Academia

How authoritarians twist language into weapons
Archipelago

Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali
Art & Culture

Where worlds meet, ‘Power in Equality’ finds its voice
Archipelago

Military Tribunal Law under fire, lenient TNI sentences
Academia

When school lunches become a battlefield
Sports

Govt to focus on developing national sports following rebuff over hosting Games
Politics

Gibran completes first year in largely symbolic role
Politics

Rights groups decry govt proposal to name Soeharto national hero
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s national car dream: Symbolism or strategy?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.