Jakarta Post
Gaza’s desperation and the agony of religious diplomacy

Religious diplomacy emphasizes the role of faith, morality and shared values of religious traditions in seeking peace. It also bridges and encourages mutual understanding and tolerance.

M. Syafi’i Anwar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, September 17, 2025 Published on Sep. 16, 2025

Displaced Palestinians evacuating southbound from Gaza City travel on foot and by vehicle along the coastal road on Sept. 13 in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. (Photo by / AFP) Displaced Palestinians evacuating southbound from Gaza City travel on foot and by vehicle along the coastal road on Sept. 13 in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. (Photo by / AFP) (AFP/Eyad Baba)

I

n a bold move, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Sept. 12 supporting a two-state solution for the Israeli Palestinian conflict. The vote, with 142 in favor, 10 against and 12 abstentions, saw the United States and nine other nations oppose the measure.

The resolution not only calls for collective action to end the prolonged war in Gaza but also advocates for a just, peaceful and lasting settlement. It specifically outlines support for a Hamas-free administration as part of the two-state solution. While the resolution has sparked some optimism, its effectiveness remains uncertain.

At first glance, the resolution is a show of international support, but it is hard to be overly optimistic about Israel's compliance. Israel's strategic plan to take full control of Gaza, evidenced by its ongoing offensive attacks and efforts to displace Gazan residents, suggests that the country may not adhere to the UN's call for a two-state solution.

According to the UN report, 1.9 million people have been displaced during the war. Israel’s military has also intensified its bombings in Gaza, which has not only killed innocent Palestinians, but also destroyed their homes, hospitals, schools and other public facilities. 

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the death toll from Israeli strikes since the start of the conflict in October 2023 has surpassed 64,700 fatalities, with thousands more wounded. The ministry says most of the victims are women and children.

The humanitarian crisis has been compounded by ongoing attacks and the blockade of aid. Reports from humanitarian organizations indicate a significant increase in civilian casualties among people attempting to access aid supplies. The UN Human Rights Office has recorded that since May 2025, over 2,250 people have been killed while seeking assistance at distribution sites or along aid routes.

Humanitarian organizations, including the UN and the International Rescue Committee, have consistently warned about the dire situation, with a confirmed famine in Gaza City. They report that Israel has obstructed humanitarian aid, with some agencies unable to deliver supplies for months, and have also noted that attacks on civilians gathering for aid have become a frequent and deadly occurrence.

