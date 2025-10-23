A blueprint for a stronger, more relevant ASEAN

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
What could pass to history as the “Anwar Doctrine” could be a reminder that the Asia Pacific is a true engine of multipolarism, not a disruptor of it.
he upcoming ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur will probably offer nothing but business as usual: plenty of declarations but little substance.
Certainly, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim could surprise all of us if he manages to make some tangible steps toward stopping the ongoing bloodshed in Myanmar, although it is unlikely to happen.
Perhaps the main achievement at the summit will be the signing of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia in the presence of United States President Donald Trump. Yet, in this case, I am wary because the ultimate deal must totally resolve the lingering issues between the two nations, which, in practice, means a complete reset of bilateral relations between the two neighbors.
That is why I am keeping my expectations very low for the upcoming summit. Unfortunately, I am not the only one with dimmed hopes that the summit will bring something meaningful and transformative for the people of Southeast Asia.
Yet those who believe in the power of regional cooperation and regional integration should never lose their determination in first imagining and then working on the ground for a more united and cohesive Southeast Asia.
Therefore, I will outline several ambitious and potentially game-changing propositions for the whole region. These are practical initiatives that could lend legitimacy to the ASEAN bloc, which, as we know, is too aloof and detached from people’s lives. If Anwar could only start a conversation about some of them during the meetings with his counterparts, then the summit could be considered not exactly a success story, but at least a " glass half-full " event.
I am not underestimating the potential of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), but I am wondering if its spillover effects, when implemented, will truly reach the common people.
