Bridging science and diplomacy for global leadership

Uniting science and diplomacy is needed to create lasting global impact.

Joannes Ekaprasetya Tandjung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 23, 2025 Published on Oct. 21, 2025

A sign showing the National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN) logo is seen in this picture taken on Dec. 17, 2023. A sign showing the National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN) logo is seen in this picture taken on Dec. 17, 2023. (Shutterstock/Poetra.RH)

“Let us use science to uplift, not use science to destroy,” President Prabowo Subianto said in his speech on Sept. 23 at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States. The President’s address, on one hand underscored Indonesia’s commitment to supporting global peace, and on the other showed firm stance in applying science in the conduct of foreign policy, under the helm of Foreign Minister Sugiono

There is no doubt that science plays an important role in the development of a nation. Point four of President Prabowo’s Asta Cita (eight missions) is related to enhancing human resource development, science, technology, research and education, and empowering women and youth.

Earlier this year, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) head Laksana Tri Handoko stated that Jakarta will host the 12th World Science Forum on Nov. 10-13, 2026, and will be themed “Science for Global Resilience and Equity”.

Some within the global audience can see that despite the 80th anniversary of Indonesia's independence, the development of science and research in Indonesia is not inclusive to all Indonesians. Science and diplomacy are considered as two sides of the same coin that only belong to the limited few who are fortunate to work either as scientists or diplomats.

Foreign minister Marty Natalegawa (2009-2014), speaking at the Asia Europe Foundation event on Science Diplomacy in July, said there is a nexus between research and science with diplomacy. This convergence is inevitable. 

In 2007, Indonesia hosted the 13th Conference of the Parties for United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bali. The Bali Plan of Action and the Bali Declaration, the two outcome documents of the COP, have remained relevant and referred to by most scientists as well as diplomats in addressing the impacts of climate change. 

The United Nations Convention of Biological Diversity/CBD has recognized Indonesia as a "megadiverse" country due to the unparalleled biodiversity across the archipelago. Meanwhile, UNESCO has also called Indonesia a superpower in culture. These acknowledgements will be impactful if diplomats and scientists sit together to formulate science-based foreign policy that supports Indonesian scientists and ease the process of their inventions accessing the international arena. Acknowledgements will not be meaningful if they are not followed with real actions. 

A sign showing the National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN) logo is seen in this picture taken on Dec. 17, 2023.
Academia

Bridging science and diplomacy for global leadership
A deforested area that will be converted into a sugar cane plantation by PT Murni Nusantara Abadi, directly threatening the adjacent customary forest protected by the Kwipalo Clan, is seen in this photo taken in Mandiri Jagebob, Merauke regency, South Papua, on March 17, 2025.
Academia

The South's survival manifesto, 50 years on
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right, standing) and President Prabowo Subianto shake hands on July 9, 2025, during the Brazil-Indonesia bilateral meeting at Planalto Palace in Brasília.
Academia

Brazil and ASEAN: Together for a prosperous and peaceful future

A Brazilian gymnast trains at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2025, ahead of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. The championships will be held from Oct. 19 to 25, 2025 for the first time in a Southeast Asian country.
Sports

Indonesia defiant after IOC calls for no events over Israeli gymnast ban
Indonesia’s national security architecture is susceptible to multiple kinds of digital intrusions, from espionage, cybercrime, cyber-attacks and even cyber warfare.
Editorial

Democracy firewall
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (left) is welcomed by President Prabowo Subianto (right) upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Jakarta on October 23, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

"We're both leaders of successful nations", Prabowo tells Lula

