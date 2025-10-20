TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Lack of protection for rice fields leads to deficit in 23 provinces

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Lack of protection for rice fields leads to deficit in 23 provinces

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The self-sufficiency agenda and the ecological paradox

After one year, Prabowo’s natural resource policies stand in the shadow of an ecological paradox.

IGG Maha Adi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 20, 2025 Published on Oct. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-10-18T19:36:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A deforested area that will be converted into a sugar cane plantation is seen on March 17 in this photo taken in Mandiri Jagebob, Merauke regency, South Papua. A deforested area that will be converted into a sugar cane plantation is seen on March 17 in this photo taken in Mandiri Jagebob, Merauke regency, South Papua. (AFP/Handout/Mighty Earth/Yusuf Wahil)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto began his administration a year ago with a bold promise: self-sufficiency in food, energy and water. These three pillars were presented as the foundation of national sovereignty, resilience and prosperity, as echoed in his speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Yet natural resource-based self-sufficiency always involves extraction that transforms natural landscapes. It often depends on controlling, simplifying and exploiting forests, rivers and soil that can destroy the ecologies that underpins them. 

In On the Nature of Ecological Paradox, Michael Tobias reminds us that such promises contain an ecological paradox. Human progress, he writes, inevitably transforms the environment. Efforts to fix one problem often worsen another. Our success in survival has paradoxically created a biodiversity crisis and isolated us from the ecosystems we depend on.  Even “sustainability” can be a paradox because preserving one part of nature is achieved at the expense of another.

Prabowo pledged to achieve food self-sufficiency, especially in rice, corn and sugar, framing it as a matter of sovereignty and affordability for millions. Noble in intent, this goal is often pursued through land expansion: clearing peatlands, draining wetlands and prioritizing monoculture plantations. 

The ecological paradox emerges when forests are redefined as farmland. Earlier this year, the President argued that expanding oil palm plantations is not deforestation because “oil palms are trees, they have leaves.” The statement sparked protests, as it equated forest ecosystems with monoculture plantations and justified further forest conversion.

In practice, the quest for food independence risks deepening long-term ecological vulnerabilities. Monocultures deplete soil fertility, disrupt hydrology and create dependence on fertilizers and pesticides. What appears abundant today may soon yield scarcity, leaving a nation with full granaries but impoverished ecosystems.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

If food is a matter of the stomach, energy is like the muscles of a nation. Prabowo has promised energy self-sufficiency within five years, a 15-year phasing out of coal-fired power plants and massive investment in new and renewable energy, electric car batteries and downstream industries. Indonesia will not only meet its own fuel needs, he asserted, but also supply the world with green technology. 

Popular

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Related Articles

Students to protest as Prabowo marks one year in office

How facility management can drive green transition

The rice obsession: Why Indonesia must break the cycle

Exports of manufactured goods push trade surplus to highest in years

When food governance becomes a maze

Related Article

Students to protest as Prabowo marks one year in office

How facility management can drive green transition

The rice obsession: Why Indonesia must break the cycle

Exports of manufactured goods push trade surplus to highest in years

When food governance becomes a maze

Popular

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

More in Opinion

 View more
Silhouettes of figurines with computers and smartphones appear in this illustration of artificial intelligence, created on Feb. 19, 2024.
Academia

AI is hollowing out higher education
Students use plastic bottles as pots to grow vegetables as part of the Ecolitera recycling and literacy program at SDN Papela elementary school in Rote Ndao regency, East Nusa Tenggara, in this undated handout photo.
Academia

Beyond the treaty table: Advancing action on plastic pollution
Government employees take part in a ceremony to mark the start of the work year on Jan. 2, 2024, at Tegar Beriman Square in Cibinong, Bogor regency, West Java.
Academia

Fiscal sandbox and community transfers: A new path amid the regional transfer cut

Highlight
A woman in pink hijab strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick tied to an Indonesian flag as police push back during a protest outside the House of Representatives building against lawmakers' demands for higher allowances in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Society

Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
President Prabowo Subianto (left) poses for a photo with United States President Donald Trump (right) during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Oct. 13, 2025. During the summit, both leaders are caught in a 'hot mic' incident when they were apparently unaware of a microphone recording their exchange about a possible business deal.
Editorial

Year zero
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his State of the Nationa address onstage during the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Economy

8% growth remains pipe dream as Prabowo begins second year

The Latest

 View more
Companies

‘New business culture’ needed as govt plans to cut number of SOEs
Politics

Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
Markets

Java-loving New York confronts soaring coffee costs
Regulations

Finance Ministry looks into high regional government savings
Europe

Thieves rob priceless jewels from Louvre in brazen heist
Regulations

China's key trade negotiator removed from WTO post
Science & Tech

Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down
Companies

Upgraded Balikpapan refinery to begin operations next month
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The self-sufficiency agenda and the ecological paradox

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.