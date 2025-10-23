TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub
Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores
Repatriation for British drug convicts based on 'humanitarian' reasons, govt says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub
Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores
Repatriation for British drug convicts based on 'humanitarian' reasons, govt says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The South's survival manifesto, 50 years on

At Cocoyoc, postcolonial nations challenged the West’s obsession with growth. Fifty years later, Brazil’s forest initiative revives that original call for justice and survival.

Torry Kuswardono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 23, 2025 Published on Oct. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-10-22T08:57:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A deforested area that will be converted into a sugar cane plantation by PT Murni Nusantara Abadi, directly threatening the adjacent customary forest protected by the Kwipalo Clan, is seen in this photo taken in Mandiri Jagebob, Merauke regency, South Papua, on March 17, 2025. A deforested area that will be converted into a sugar cane plantation by PT Murni Nusantara Abadi, directly threatening the adjacent customary forest protected by the Kwipalo Clan, is seen in this photo taken in Mandiri Jagebob, Merauke regency, South Papua, on March 17, 2025. (AFP/Handout/Mighty Earth/Yusuf Wahil)

S

he stepped off the plane in Mexico, her stride suggesting urgency. Barbara Ward, often described as a prophet of the coming ecological storm, had warned governments for years that the planet’s survival depended on a willingness to rethink growth. In October 1974, she joined colleagues, ecologists and thinkers from Africa, Asia and Latin America for a pivotal moment.

In the tranquil retreat of Cocoyoc, for the first time, countries in the Global South had a forum to articulate their own vision of “development.” This was more than simply responding to Northern agendas. Amid the heavy tropical air, Ward sensed something rare: an effort to unite sustainability, justice and ecology in a single declaration.

Half a century later, as calls for South-South cooperation resurface, including in Indonesia, where many urge President Prabowo Subianto to take a more active leadership role, the memory of Cocoyoc returns with renewed relevance. This historical reflection is especially timely given renewed diplomatic relations between two leading forestry nations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visited Indonesia this week, on his way to attend the 2025 ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur as a guest, to rally support for the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF). The TFFF is an initiative to finance forest protection through an endowment mechanism led by the Global South.

His visit underscored a shared question first raised at Cocoyoc: Can postcolonial nations chart a path to ecological survival without being bound by Northern financial and policy frameworks?

To see why that question still resonates, it helps to return to its emergence. By the 1970s, postcolonial nations were deeply disillusioned with the Western-led, growth-obsessed model of development. Their discontent deepened with the shock of soaring oil prices and the growing debate about the “limits to growth”, sparked by the Club of Rome’s influential 1972 report.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Beneath this discontent lay a sharper realization: the West remained utterly dependent on labor and resources from the South, an effective continuation of colonial-era conditions. Jason Hickel in 2002 captured this: “Hundreds of millions of acres of land, tens of thousands of factories, and armies of labor across Asia, Africa and Latin America are woven into commodity chains that service Western monopolies, supplying them with everything from palm oil to petroleum, computer chips to smartphones.”

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub

Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub

Related Articles

Issuance of 106 SHM certificates in forest area, extraordinary crime threatening Bali

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

The thousands of steps of Arfak Mountains women

A leader abroad, a nation in turmoil, democracy at risk

Tianjin talks: Turning conflict into cautious cooperation

Related Article

Issuance of 106 SHM certificates in forest area, extraordinary crime threatening Bali

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

The thousands of steps of Arfak Mountains women

A leader abroad, a nation in turmoil, democracy at risk

Tianjin talks: Turning conflict into cautious cooperation

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub

Doubts over Bali’s readiness to become a financial hub

More in Opinion

 View more
A sign showing the National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN) logo is seen in this picture taken on Dec. 17, 2023.
Academia

Bridging science and diplomacy for global leadership
A deforested area that will be converted into a sugar cane plantation by PT Murni Nusantara Abadi, directly threatening the adjacent customary forest protected by the Kwipalo Clan, is seen in this photo taken in Mandiri Jagebob, Merauke regency, South Papua, on March 17, 2025.
Academia

The South's survival manifesto, 50 years on
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right, standing) and President Prabowo Subianto shake hands on July 9, 2025, during the Brazil-Indonesia bilateral meeting at Planalto Palace in Brasília.
Academia

Brazil and ASEAN: Together for a prosperous and peaceful future

Highlight
A Brazilian gymnast trains at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2025, ahead of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. The championships will be held from Oct. 19 to 25, 2025 for the first time in a Southeast Asian country.
Sports

Indonesia defiant after IOC calls for no events over Israeli gymnast ban
Indonesia’s national security architecture is susceptible to multiple kinds of digital intrusions, from espionage, cybercrime, cyber-attacks and even cyber warfare.
Editorial

Democracy firewall
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (left) is welcomed by President Prabowo Subianto (right) upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Jakarta on October 23, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

"We're both leaders of successful nations", Prabowo tells Lula

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar scam center raid sends hundreds fleeing to Thailand
Economy

Minister eyes massive boost in agricultural exports
Economy

Indonesia, Brazil strike cooperation deals as leaders meet
Companies

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Companies

Unilever records double-digit profit growth in first 9 months
Society

Athletes welcome new LPDP sports scholarship
Economy

China, US to hold trade talks in Malaysia in coming days
Asia & Pacific

"We're both leaders of successful nations", Prabowo tells Lula
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The South's survival manifesto, 50 years on

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.