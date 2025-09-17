TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The untold business of Indonesia's private pawnshops

While the OJK has issued a regulation to make licensing easier for private pawnshops, the government has yet to address the issues of governance, oversight and whether or not to integrate this lucrative but marginalized business so it can truly contribute to growth.

Made Satyaguna (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, September 17, 2025 Published on Sep. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-09-16T14:44:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
People make financial transactions at a branch office of state-owned pawnshop Pegadaian in Semarang, Central Java, in this file photo from 2015. People make financial transactions at a branch office of state-owned pawnshop Pegadaian in Semarang, Central Java, in this file photo from 2015. (kompas.com/Syahrul Munir )

I

t is no secret that a large portion of Indonesians obtain instant loans from private pawnshops, which charge higher interest rates than credit cards. Recently, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) has made it easier for private pawnshops to obtain permits, providing more opportunities for licensed business owners to generate income, but also highlighting the importance of addressing profitability issues, lack of oversight and governance in one of Indonesia's neglected financial sectors.

Private pawnshops, along with cooperatives, are part of an exclusive industry class closed to foreign ownership. This protection aims to protect socially sensitive and locally integrated sectors.

The difference is that cooperatives rely on members' joint capital, while private pawnshops operate with internal funds. Private pawnshops are generally small or family-owned businesses that offer quick loans. Instant loan services can be accessed in just minutes, unlike traditional banks or fintech lenders that require documentation and credit assessments. This quick response is invaluable, and can even make the difference between success and failure for micro-entrepreneurs or freelancers.

The economics behind private pawnshops thrive due to their short loan cycles, low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and easily salable collateral. Benefits for pawnshop owners include minimal default risk, while borrowers face some of the highest interest rates in Indonesia’s financial industry. Monthly interest rates range from 6 to 10 percent, far exceeding those of microloans or credit cards. This does not include the 1 percent provision fee charged on each loan. Borrowers are aware of these high costs, yet they continue to use them out of necessity.

Regarding collateral, the private pawnshop business remains fragmented. Due to the added risk premium, collateral acceptance has expanded to include electronics, motor vehicle ownership certificates and electronic devices. Unlike gold, which has a clear intrinsic value, the value of electronics and other assets remains subjective. An iPhone might be more acceptable in Jakarta than in smaller cities due to the uncertainty surrounding resale. Situations like this are common, leaving borrowers with no choice but to rely on a pawnshop's decision for even minimal solvency.

Governance remains a pressing challenge. Although the OJK has relaxed licensing criteria, enforcement remains weak. The current growth of the black market is closely linked to the continued prevalence of private pawnshops violating regulations. The public finds it difficult to distinguish between licensed and unlicensed pawnshops, leaving them highly vulnerable to hidden fees, collateral disputes and fraud.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

It is important to note that while pawnshops operate within the financial industry, which encompasses cash management, collateral storage and insurance services, they are rarely included in the formal industry’s discussions about transparency standards, consumer protection and financial inclusion, despite their close ties to all three.

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Related Articles

The untold business of Indonesia's private pawnshops

Breaking the bottleneck: Reforming the fuel distribution system

Can China rewrite the rules of global governance?

Puncturing the myth of central bank independence

Financial inclusion or digital illusion: Rethinking Indonesia's online lending

Related Article

The untold business of Indonesia's private pawnshops

Breaking the bottleneck: Reforming the fuel distribution system

Can China rewrite the rules of global governance?

Puncturing the myth of central bank independence

Financial inclusion or digital illusion: Rethinking Indonesia's online lending

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture during a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Jan. 25, 2025.
Academia

India and ASEAN must savor the mango flavors

People make financial transactions at a branch office of state-owned pawnshop Pegadaian in Semarang, Central Java, in this file photo from 2015.
Academia

The untold business of Indonesia's private pawnshops
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa sings the national anthem during the handover ceremony from his predecessor Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Sept. 9 at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta.
Academia

The unfiltered leader: When confidence clashes with convention

Highlight
Ministers await the first cabinet meeting of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024. In his speech at the meeting, Prabowo urged all his ministers to support his trademark free nutritious meals program and to work efficiently despite the cabinet’s large size.
Politics

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles his cabinet again
Attendants of a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serves customers in Semarang, Central Java on Feb. 27, 2025. The Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry raises a plan to establish a team to verify the octane number of gasoline amid concerns from the public of fuel adulteration, following a graft investigation by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) pertaining to the fuel import and export by a Pertamina subsidiary.
Editorial

Let consumers choose
This handout picture released by the Qatar News Agency (QNA) shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (center) chairing the 2025 Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025. Arab and Muslim leaders called for a review of ties with Israel after emergency talks in Doha following last week's deadly strike on Hamas members in the Qatari capital.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls for Israeli accountability amid Qatar strike outrage

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Medan reaffirms humanitarian support for refugees
Regulations

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Politics

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law
Politics

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles his cabinet again
Asia & Pacific

Timor Leste drops plan to buy SUVs for lawmakers
Regulations

Danantara to boost housing loans to Rp 250 trillion in 2026
Middle East and Africa

Israel to open new route for Gazans fleeing besieged city
Politics

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The untold business of Indonesia's private pawnshops

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.