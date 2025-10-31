TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
IDX cuts IPO target to 45 newly listed companies this year
Prosecutors seek 11-year prison term for resident doctor accused of raping patients

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
IDX cuts IPO target to 45 newly listed companies this year
Prosecutors seek 11-year prison term for resident doctor accused of raping patients

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia and ASEAN: Another missed opportunity

Despite the many milestones of the 47th ASEAN Summit, President Prabowo Subianto’s decision to leave before its conclusion has left observers with lingering doubts over his administration's foreign policy stance and direction as well as its commitment to the regional bloc.

Lina A. Alexandra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 31, 2025 Published on Oct. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-10-30T15:55:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit on Oct. 27, 2025, during the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur. President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit on Oct. 27, 2025, during the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP/Pool/Vincent Thian)

T

he 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur just ended on Tuesday. Kudos to Malaysia: The gathering was superb, from the number of foreign dignitaries attending to the number of summits that took place. The Brazilian president and the South African prime minister also joined as observers, adding the flavor of the Global South to the summit.

Another milestone is the formal inclusion of Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s 11th member, after Indonesia’s chairmanship in 2023 laid the basis for its observer status.

Nonetheless, the question remains as to whether this celebration can bring ASEAN back on track, restoring its unity and relevance. Many observers have raised doubts over the organization’s effectiveness and relevance, as it cannot effectively deal with its own internal problems, let alone assert its centrality, especially amid the heightening geopolitical rivalry.

The Myanmar crisis continues, and soon ASEAN will have to face the dilemma of sending observers to the junta-organized election, or not. In the Thai-Cambodian conflict, all the glory goes to United States President Donald Trump instead.

This setback is largely caused by a vacuum of leadership in the grouping, and the biggest responsibility lies with Indonesia as the first among equals.

Indonesia has always been the one to set a political compass and lead the way, such as in the enactment of the ASEAN Community in 2003, which started with the idea of how ASEAN should become a security community.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A decade later, Indonesia came up with the vision on how the bloc positions itself in the ASEAN Global Community of Nations, which essentially elucidates ASEAN centrality, which is still highly cherished by its dialogue partners.

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Related Articles

Turning resource wealth into rules-based prosperity

Philippines to take ASEAN chair with focus on South China Sea

Malaysia hosts 47th ASEAN Summit; cements influence toward Indo-Pacific region

China and ASEAN, hit by US tariffs, sign upgraded free trade pact

Jakarta lands new legacy with world gymnastics event

Related Article

Turning resource wealth into rules-based prosperity

Philippines to take ASEAN chair with focus on South China Sea

Malaysia hosts 47th ASEAN Summit; cements influence toward Indo-Pacific region

China and ASEAN, hit by US tariffs, sign upgraded free trade pact

Jakarta lands new legacy with world gymnastics event

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

More in Opinion

 View more
A motorcycle rider braves the rain on March 14 in the Senopati area, South Jakarta.
Academia

Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance
President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit on Oct. 27, 2025, during the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

Indonesia and ASEAN: Another missed opportunity
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: House doubles down on controversial high recess budget

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (left) talks to China's President Xi Jinping as they shake hands after their talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025. US President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping opened on October 30 their first face-to-face meeting in six years, seeking a truce to end a trade war that has roiled the world economy.
Asia and Pacific

Trump, Xi ease fight on tariffs, rare earths
Civil servants of the Banda Aceh Population and Civil Registry Agency helps citizens in making their e-ID cards at the agency's office in Banda Aceh, Aceh on March 3, 2025, the first working day during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Academia

Remote work dilemma
Workers participate on a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. During the protest, laborers demand a revision to the labor regulations and ways to ensure better work protection across the country.
Regulations

Govt, some unions want to narrow regional wage disparities

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance
Jakarta

Transjakarta fare hike plan stirs debate
Society

Women's protection at stake amid shrinking budget, weak focus
Politics

Prabowo rejects authoritarian label
Academia

Indonesia and ASEAN: Another missed opportunity
Opinion

Analysis: House doubles down on controversial high recess budget
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo heads to APEC amid US-China 'thaw'
Companies

$12b boost to banks lifts corporate loans as SMEs lag
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia and ASEAN: Another missed opportunity

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.