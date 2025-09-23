TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

US foreign policy is restructuring the world order

Unlike when the US held unipolar power, times have changed as China and the BRICS countries have begun fashioning a non-militarized, multipolar world.

Anuradha Chenoy (The Jakarta Post)
360info/Sonipat, India
Tue, September 23, 2025 Published on Sep. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-09-22T12:14:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The United States President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 26, 2025. The United States President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 26, 2025. (AFP/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla)

For the first time in its modern history, the United States faces a formidable rival: a China that is fast outpacing it.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991, the US emerged as the supreme superpower. Not surprisingly, the global system was designated “unipolar.”

That is no longer the case.

Policymakers in the US are divided over how to regain its lost primacy. Current policies under Trump 2.0 are confusing friends and foes alike, even as they escalate the restructuring of international relations.

Enter China, there is enough data to show why the US calls it a “pacing threat.”

Though the GDP of America is higher than China’s, according to IMF projections for 2025, China’s purchasing power parity (PPP) is 1.33 times that of the US. Despite its significantly lower GDP, its annual growth rate is much higher than that of the US.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Chinese manufacturing output in 2024 stood at 27.7 percent of the global share. The US Federal Reserve says that over the past two decades, China has become a manufacturing powerhouse. Its global trade volume surpasses the US, it has the largest trade surplus, and it is the top trade partner for more than 100 countries.

It is not just the economy.

According to the US Department of Defense, the Chinese navy is the largest in the world with more than 370 platforms, with its mine warfare, aircraft carriers and fleet auxiliaries outcompeting the US. The Chinese air force and unmanned aerial systems are comparable to the US Air Force.

China is ahead of the US in the technology race in 37 out of 44 key areas and holds monopolies in several.

Its strategic partnership with Russia is viewed by the US as a major threat. US policymakers and the strategic elite are divided on how to deal with this, leading to contradictory statements and policies. The chaos has evoked responses from nations that appear to favor China, Russia and the multipolar restructuring already in process.

A section of US policymakers argue that the country is militarily overstretched across the world with too many commitments and wars. It is taking too much of the burden of the Ukraine war, and it is time to share it. This approach advocates that the US turn to isolationism.

The opposing position comes from the neoconservatives who influenced former president Joe Biden’s policy toward China and multipolarity. Many in Trump’s current cabinet also share this position, Marco Rubio and Elbridge Colby, for instance. Think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, RAND Corporation, the Atlantic Council and others are also proponents.

This faction calls for strengthening NATO, increasing alliances in the Indo-Pacific, continuing support for the Ukraine war, applying economic coercion against countries that do not conform with US strategic interests, and opposing authoritarian states. In other words: containment of China, support for Ukraine, and restraints on BRICS and other anti-West forums.

President Trump appears to be using both strategies, shifting from one to the other.

He has levied tariffs on 100 countries, many of whom view this as hostile economic pressure. Each of these countries has been negotiating with the US, but also diversifying trade and value chains to protect themselves from Washington’s erratic behavior.

Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have warned NATO European countries that they must increase defense expenditure and buy weapons from the US to sustain the war in Ukraine as it gradually eases itself out. The US president has engaged in direct talks with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, and his confidant Steve Witkoff has negotiated with the Russians. At the same time, they have also promised more missiles for Ukraine.

America’s backing of Israel’s policies, its bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities and its support for Israeli strikes in Doha, Qatar, a major US ally that hosts one of the biggest air bases in the region, show that the US is not “isolationist” by any stretch.

At the same time, US allies in West Asia are now exposed to its erratic positions: support for Israel’s territorial expansion, seeking control of regional airspace, desiring regional hegemony and claiming that it is “restructuring” the Middle East. These allies will look for long-term alternatives in the times ahead.

President Trump’s negotiated deals with Japan, South Korea and EU countries have meant that these countries have had to commit to major investments in the US. South Korea, for example, will rebuild the US shipping industry. EU countries will buy US gas and help industrialize the US at their own cost.

All this resembles a restructured US imperialism that extracts surplus from clients in exchange for protection. However, the clients are beginning to question these forced investments that resemble tithes. Unlike when the US held unipolar power, times have changed and other options are available.

That option is China, and the BRICS countries, which are busy constructing a non-militarized multipolarity. They are encouraging global trade on a fair basis without pressure or embargoes.

---

The writer is an adjunct professor at O.P. Jindal Global University. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal

ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Related Articles

US foreign policy is restructuring the world order

Culture, not construction, drives tourism success

Govt declares local shrimp safe after joint agency tests

PIF leaders reach agreement on big issues, but unity remains elusive

Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban until mid-December

Related Article

US foreign policy is restructuring the world order

Culture, not construction, drives tourism success

Govt declares local shrimp safe after joint agency tests

PIF leaders reach agreement on big issues, but unity remains elusive

Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban until mid-December

Popular

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal

ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

More in Opinion

 View more
The United States President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 26, 2025.
Academia

US foreign policy is restructuring the world order
Female workers plant shallot bulbs at a farm in Kawatuna village, Palu, Central Sulawesi, on Aug. 8, 2024. The regional administration is encouraging farmers to plant shallots, as the food commands high prices in the domestic market.
Academia

How EUDR could leave Indonesian women farmers behind

This file photo shows French utility EDF's Penly Nuclear Power Plant on Dec. 9, 2022, in Petit-Caux, near Dieppe, France.
Academia

Between coal and atoms: Indonesia’s choice

Highlight
The Presidential Palace is seen before a ceremony marking Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day at the Ceremonial Plaza in Indonesia’s future capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan on August 17, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation
A student, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses a computer at a lab room at the '1337' information technology training center in Morocco's central city of Khouribga on November 17, 2020.
Editorial

Smart screens, familiar flaws
The head of the OJK's banking regulation and development department Indah Iramadhini (second left) during a press briefing on POJK 19/2025 in Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2025.
Regulations

MSMEs to get easier loans but with ‘rigorous’ assessment

The Latest

 View more
Academia

US foreign policy is restructuring the world order
Regulations

Govt adds year-end travel discounts under latest stimulus package
Academia

How EUDR could leave Indonesian women farmers behind

Market Pulse

From mattresses to melatonin: The sleep economy is booming
Academia

Between coal and atoms: Indonesia’s choice
Tech

Nvidia to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI
Americas

Scientists urge global AI 'red lines'

Asia & Pacific

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.