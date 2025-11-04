TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet

As China secures its role in clean tech exports, the US is doubling down on fossil fuels, and pushing allies to buy US gas

Christoph Nedopil (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Tue, November 4, 2025 Published on Oct. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-10-28T14:42:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to alight from Air Force One upon arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Oct. 27, 2025. United States President Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to alight from Air Force One upon arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Oct. 27, 2025. (AFP/ Philip Fong)

T

he price of partnership with the United States has changed. Washington is now using assurances of defense and trade access to pressure allies in Europe and Asia to buy more of its fossil fuels under decades-long contracts.

The scale is immense. The European Union intends to import up to US$750 billion of US energy, mostly liquefied natural gas (LNG), by 2028. That would be more than four times its current imports, though analysts are skeptical it will eventuate.

Indonesia has signed up for $24 billion in US energy imports and Japan is exploring a similar option.

These deals are not based on free trade. They represent US President Donald Trump’s geopolitical play using trade and security carrots and sticks to lock in long-term fossil fuel profitability and dominance. The goal: prop up energy sources facing cost pressures from clean technology, strengthen US control of the energy flows, and shut out China, the world’s top manufacturer of clean tech.

As Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets Trump last week, he will face pressure to boost US fortunes, complicated by the fact that Australia is itself a major LNG exporter.

For decades, the US has relied on energy imports as its own oil production slowed. But the fracking boom changed everything. By 2019, the US had gone from importer to net exporter. In 2023, it became the top LNG exporter, passing Qatar and Australia.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Trump administration’s efforts to force its allies to buy more and more fossil fuels draws on a straightforward “America First” logic. There are three reasons for the push.

First, preserving business. The US now produces 22 percent of the world’s oil and 25 percent of its gas, well ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia. But fossil fuels are projected to begin declining by 2030. The Trump administration wants to convert a risky commodity market facing long-term decline into a stable, decades-long “subscription model”. New gas plants or import terminals will only be viable if intended for long-term use.

Second, maintaining dominance. US dominance has long rested on control of global energy flows, both by protecting shipping lanes and by providing the currency to settle oil trades. Decentralized renewables and clean technologies such as batteries and electric vehicles weaken that grip. By tying allies to US gas, Washington wants to keep its ability to use energy as leverage.

Third, kneecapping China. China controls more than 70 percent of the world’s global solar, wind and battery manufacturing, positioning itself as the emerging energy superpower. Under Trump, the US has switched from competing on clean tech to defending fossil fuels, rejecting the transition and canceling major domestic renewable projects. By forcing allies to buy gas, Washington seeks to delay the green shift and block China from gaining influence over energy. A related strategy is to vilify China over human rights abuses in its green supply chain.

The consequences will be profound.

These unfair deals will make US allies less competitive. The main use for LNG is to burn it to produce electricity. But for almost a decade, solar and wind have been the cheapest way to produce power, consistently outcompeting all fossil fuels.

As the cost of grid-scale batteries plummets, renewables are becoming even more competitive as daytime solar can be stored for the evening peak. Gas-dependent economies will face higher and more volatile energy costs, undermining competitiveness.

Worse, these deals threaten national security. That is because relying on external suppliers for fuels reduces energy sovereignty. For instance, nations such as Nepal are embracing electric vehicles to cut reliance on unreliable fossil fuel suppliers.

But the most critical issue is climate. Any fossil fuel infrastructure built today will keep running for decades, at a time when fossil fuel use needs to taper off sharply to hold climate change under 2 degrees Celsius. The billions spent on new LNG facilities are billions that cannot be spent on clean tech.

Australia embodies the contradiction, as a competing LNG exporter and one of the nations expected to be worst hit by climate change. The annual cost of climate-related disasters is projected to rise almost 10-fold from $4.5 billion to $41 billion by 2050, roughly the value of current gas exports. If Australia aligns with the US pro-gas agenda, it will mean favoring short-term profits for a few over national economic stability and climate security.

Trump in September declared climate change a “con job” in a speech at the United Nations. But this was a strategic distraction.

The real issue is his administration’s pressure on partners to sacrifice their long-term economic future and climate goals for the benefit of US fossil fuel interests.

It is not inevitable. Asian economies and Australia can respond by accelerating their own green transitions, thereby securing cheaper power, greater energy independence and a long-term economic advantage.

Australia and Indonesia have large lithium and nickel resources, while China, Korea, Vietnam and others have the industrial might. This could anchor a regional supply chain for batteries, EVs and renewables.

Australia’s huge solar and wind potential can power large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production useful in making low-carbon iron and steel. Cross-border electricity trade would further strengthen the system.

Linking Asia’s regional grids would smooth intermittency, lower power costs and boost mutual energy security. Early steps such as Laos ramping up hydropower exports to Vietnam point to how integration can work.

The current US administration wants to protect fossil fuel profits, slow the clean energy transition and curb China’s influence, whatever the cost to allies or the climate.

The rational response for Asian and Australian policymakers is equally clear: reject the fossil trap and invest in the future.

Shifting decisively toward renewables will deliver cheaper power, greater energy independence and heightened resilience. It will also position the region at the forefront of the next great industrial transformation.

---

The writer is director at Griffith Asia Institute and Professor of Economics, Griffith University, Australia. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Related Articles

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet

Trade must serve people, not just markets

Hegseth says US ready to share tools to help allies counter 'aggressive' China

China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban

Six rules for navigating the new abnormal

Related Article

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet

Trade must serve people, not just markets

Hegseth says US ready to share tools to help allies counter 'aggressive' China

China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban

Six rules for navigating the new abnormal

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to alight from Air Force One upon arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Oct. 27, 2025.
Academia

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet
Port workers protest during a hunger strike in front of the Chittagong Press Club in Chattogram, Bangladesh, on Nov. 1, 2025. The port workers were protesting the interim Bangladesh government's decision to lease operating licenses at Chattogram (formerly known as Chittagong) Port to a foreign company.
Academia

Bangladesh’s grand politics, who is really directing the show?
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers on July 7 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta.
Academia

Trade must serve people, not just markets

Highlight
Activists stage a solidarity rally for Tempo magazine in front of the South Jakarta District Court on Monday, November 3, 2025 where a lawsuit filed by the Agriculture Ministry against Tempo enters its 10th session.
Politics

Agriculture Ministry lawsuit threatens press freedom
Asian duo: President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung on Friday, October 31, 2025, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.
Editorial

Prabowo’s APEC charm
Fragile situation: A vendor places eggs at Tebet Barat Market in South Jakarta on Tuesday. Statistics Indonesia reported inflation of 1.68 percent for 2020, the lowest rate in six years, due to lower consumer spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economy

Egg, chicken demand drives food inflation to two-year high

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh scraps plan to hire music teachers after Islamist anger
Economy

Reforming fiscal base: The road to a 15% tax ratio
People

Actor Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine
Sports

Indonesia, IOC find ‘common ground’ over visa dispute for Israeli gymnasts
Academia

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet
Regulations

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Table Setting

Privy’s pasta night: A love letter to carbs
Americas

New Yorkers expected to pick leftist Zohran Mamdani

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.