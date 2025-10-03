TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
Police reform revisited

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
Police reform revisited

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why the President must shake up the financial sector

The revised Financial Sector Development and Strengthening (P2SK) Law must expand BI’s KPIs to include productive lending, employment and money supply relative to GDP.

Jonathan Ersten Herawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 3, 2025 Published on Oct. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-10-01T21:43:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The office building of Bank Indonesia (BI) stands out in Jakarta’s forest of concrete on Feb. 26, 2020. The office building of Bank Indonesia (BI) stands out in Jakarta’s forest of concrete on Feb. 26, 2020. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

S

oemitro Djojohadikusumo, one of the most influential economists in the country argued in Kredit Rakyat di Masa Depresi (People’s Credit in a Time of Depression) that finance is never just about numbers. It is an instrument of social survival, a means to keep ordinary people afloat in times of crisis.

For Soemitro, people’s credit was not merely a financial tool, but a shield against despair and inequality. His message was simple yet powerful: The financial system must serve the people, not isolate itself in a tower of comfort.

Today, however, Indonesia’s three financial giants, Bank Indonesia (BI), the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) have strayed far from that vision. They are busy polishing their images while trust in the system continues to erode.

President Prabowo Subianto, Soemitro’s son, must intervene. Without bold action, Soemitro’s lesson will remain a relic, while the people pay the price of a hollow system.

Let us be frank. BI has grown complacent. Hiding behind “independence,” it clings to a single mandate keeping inflation low. Important? Yes. Sufficient? Absolutely not. For a developing country, inflation targeting alone is far too narrow. Operations to stabilize prices often look like cosmetic touch-ups before assessment periods, not structural solutions.

Worse, monetary transmission is sluggish. While other nations cut interest rates aggressively to spur productive lending, BI drags its feet. As a result, broad money (M2) in Indonesia amounted to only 41.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, far below ASEAN peers that already surpass 100 percent. Our economy is forced to run on half a tank of fuel.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The velocity of money is equally grim at just 2.1 times, meaning effective per capita income is around Rp 32 million (US$1,920) a far cry from the official figure of Rp 78.62 million. The gap reflects real inequality (Gini ratio 0.407), yet BI’s Key Performance Index (KPI) remains fixated on inflation.

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Related Articles

Why the President must shake up the financial sector

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Stronger security needed to strengthen Indonesia’s digital economy

Fixing governance in Indonesia’s start-up economy

PPATK defends dormant accounts suspension amid backlash

Related Article

Why the President must shake up the financial sector

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Stronger security needed to strengthen Indonesia’s digital economy

Fixing governance in Indonesia’s start-up economy

PPATK defends dormant accounts suspension amid backlash

Popular

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

Japan's next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears
Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

Danantara raises Rp 50 trillion through patriot bonds, eyes project tenders this month

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold hands on Jan. 25, 2025, as they arrive for a pre-meeting photo-op at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Academia

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond
Cargo ships and shipping containers are seen at the Port Jersey Container Terminal, with the Manhattan skyline and the One World Trade Center (also known as the Freedom Tower) in the distance, in New Jersey, United States, on Sept. 22, 2025.
Academia

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs
The logo of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is displayed on the frontispiece of its South Jakarta headquarters on Jl. Rasuna Said, in this file photo from 2020.
Academia

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood

Highlight
Free ailment: A woman watches over her son on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lubuk Basung Regional General Hospital in Agam, West Sumatra, where he is receiving treatment for a foodborne illness allegedly contracted after consuming food provided through the free nutritious meal program. According to official data as of on Oct. 1, at least 86 students in Lubuk Basung are believed to have gotten ill from eating free meals distributed via the nationwide program, prompting local authorities to issue an “extraordinary incident” (KLB) alert.
Politics

Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Editorial

The palace’s press restriction
Employees selling snacks, coffee, and oil in front of a Shell petrol station in Jakarta wait for customers amid the gasoline shortages on Sept. 19, 2025.
Companies

Fuel retailers reject Pertamina's offers amid stock crunch

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Synagogue attack shocks Manchester Jewish community
Academia

The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond
Archipelago

'It seems impossible': Mother's hope for son's life dims after boarding school collapse
Academia

How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs
Middle East and Africa

More rallies in Morocco day after three protesters die
Academia

Faith and corruption: Why morality starts in early childhood
Economy

Danantara to deploy $10b in first three months, CIO says
Middle East and Africa

Israeli military stops nearly all boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why the President must shake up the financial sector

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.