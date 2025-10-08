TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan
The making or breaking of democracy
Expanded mandate may leave BI with ‘conflicting targets’

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan
The making or breaking of democracy
Expanded mandate may leave BI with ‘conflicting targets’

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rice self-sufficiency and the future of Indonesia’s food sovereignty

Indonesia may have fertile land and modern technology, but lacks the human capital to sustain food sovereignty as the young generation sees farming as low-status and low-return.

Febrian A. Ruddyard (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 8, 2025 Published on Oct. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-10-06T18:47:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Farmers plant rice in a paddy field on June 28 at Lambaro in Aceh. Farmers plant rice in a paddy field on June 28 at Lambaro in Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

R

ice is more than a staple in Indonesia. It is the daily meal of millions, the rhythm of the countryside and a barometer of political stability.

For decades, governments have placed rice self-sufficiency at the center of food policy—not out of nostalgia, but because sovereignty demands it. Relying on imports for staple foods leaves a country exposed to global price shocks, export bans and climate-driven harvest failures abroad.

For Indonesia—where rice is both cultural heritage and household anchor—such exposure would quickly translate into social unease and policy constraints at home. Ensuring a reliable, affordable domestic rice supply is therefore a prerequisite for resilience: economic, social and geopolitical.

The role of rice is both practical and symbolic. Scarcity has often been followed by unrest, while abundance fosters calm. Rice is not just another commodity; it is the backbone of food security and a pillar of independence.

Critics who claim rice cultivation is inefficient often fail to see its broader role. Beyond economics, rice represents legitimacy, sovereignty and continuity.

To protect this backbone, modernization is essential. Irrigation rehabilitation, high-quality seeds, better agronomy, farmer institutions and climate-resilient practices must be pursued. A modern rice sector is not incompatible with fiscal prudence or sustainability. In fact, investments in efficiency and resilience are the key to reconciling economic stability with environmental responsibility.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Staple foods often decide the fate of governments. Leaders have risen and fallen on their ability to guarantee food supplies. In Indonesia, rice has long been political currency. Scarcity invites unrest, while stability secures legitimacy. Looking forward, rice may even become an exotic commodity, no longer universally abundant but prized in global markets as diets diversify and climate shifts alter production patterns.

Climate change could accelerate this transformation. One can imagine countries like the United Kingdom cultivating rice as warming opens new agricultural frontiers. This scenario would fundamentally alter the global rice landscape, redistribute influence and introduce new competitors. The lesson is clear: Managing rice is managing political legitimacy.

Indonesia cannot rely on rice alone. Its archipelagic geography provides cassava, maize, sweet potato, sago, taro and sorghum each adapted to different ecologies and cultural traditions. Developing these crops alongside rice will broaden food security, reduce fiscal pressure on any single commodity and promote dietary diversity.

The goal is carbohydrate self-sufficiency. Rice will remain the anchor, but local staples will serve as regional pillars: Cassava in drylands, sago in swampy eastern regions, sweet potato in highlands, maize in mixed farming systems. This approach will create a more balanced, shock-resistant national food system.

At the heart of food sovereignty are farmers. Yet many young Indonesians see farming as low-status, low-return and physically demanding. If this perception persists, Indonesia may have fertile land and modern technology but lack the human capital to sustain sovereignty.

Making farming attractive again requires dignified incomes, access to credit and insurance, secure markets and modern workplaces. Mechanization and digital tools from precision planting to mobile extension services can transform farming into a career of innovation. Agriculture must be framed as nation-building, not as a last resort. Without generational renewal, even the most advanced strategies will falter.

The climate crisis compels innovation. Future rice varieties must resist disease, require less water, withstand saline soils and minimize carbon emissions. Seeds must be climate-smart, ensuring resilience with low environmental impact. Fertilizers and pesticides must be environmentally friendly, irrigation systems must conserve water and post-harvest practices must minimize waste.

Equally important is building a circular economy around rice. Byproducts such as husks, bran and straw can be converted into energy, animal feed or industrial materials. This not only reduces waste but creates new value chains.

With such an ecosystem, entirely new products and methods will emerge. Vertical farming, layered agriculture and urban farming will expand production without consuming additional land.

Indonesia spends heavily on rice subsidies, but too often they provide short-term relief instead of lasting improvements. To build long-term strength, resources must be redirected to irrigation modernization, seed research, farmer cooperatives and better governance.

At the same time, investments in non-rice staples are essential: rural infrastructure to connect markets, cold chains for perishable goods and R&D tailored to local crops. The aim is not to diminish rice, but to lift the entire food system. Food sovereignty requires a strong backbone, but also a resilient body.

Indonesia’s diversity is an asset, not a barrier. Eastern Indonesia’s sago, Sulawesi’s cassava and Papua’s sweet potatos are more than regional traditions. They are national endowments. By elevating these local crops into the national strategy, Indonesia affirms cultural pride while creating opportunities close to communities.

When regional staples are woven into the national food system, sovereignty becomes a project of unity. Local ecosystems and traditions are respected, while supply chains and standards integrate them into a coherent whole. Properly managed, diversity strengthens rather than fragments.

Indonesia’s journey with rice is a story of persistence. On April 27, 1952, President Sukarno inaugurated the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Indonesia, now Bogor Agriculture University, and declared that “food is the life and death of the nation”. Yet by 1965, Indonesia had still not achieved self-sufficiency.

It was only in 1969 with the launch of the First Five-Year Development Plan (Repelita I) prepared by the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) that a structured rice program began. Fifteen years later, in 1984, Indonesia achieved self-sufficiency, an achievement recognized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1985. This history underscores that food security is not achieved overnight. It is built through vision, persistence and policy commitment across generations.

Indonesia’s future rests on two pillars: rice self-sufficiency as the foundation of stability and sovereignty, and carbohydrate diversity as the source of resilience. This dual approach offers balance, independence and confidence in the face of global shocks.

But policies and budgets alone will not suffice. Food sovereignty depends on farmers, especially young farmers, who embrace agriculture as a dignified, modern and rewarding profession.

Anchored in rice, enriched by diverse staples, strengthened by technology and sustained by empowered farmers, Indonesia can face the future with stability, pride and sovereignty.

***

The writer is Deputy National Development Planning Minister and vice chairman for international relations at the Indonesian Farmers Association. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan

Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan

Related Articles

The tradeoffs of AI regulation

When food governance becomes a maze

Analysis: Rice prices surge as market distortion deepens

Farmers barely heard amid the push for food self-sufficiency

Transforming food systems: A global moment for local impact

Related Article

The tradeoffs of AI regulation

When food governance becomes a maze

Analysis: Rice prices surge as market distortion deepens

Farmers barely heard amid the push for food self-sufficiency

Transforming food systems: A global moment for local impact

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan

Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan

More in Opinion

 View more
The Indonesian Navy's KRI Raden Eddy Martadinata 331 (foreground) passes the United Kingdom Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales during a passing exercise on July 31 along the Indonesian Sea Lane of Communications (ALKI) III in the Banda Sea, southwest of Buru Island.
Academia

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Sanae Takaichi, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a press conference after the LDP presidential election in Tokyo on Oct. 4, 2025.
Academia

Is Sanae Takaichi Japan’s Margaret Thatcher – or its next Liz Truss?
People wait for a train on the platform at Sudirman Station in Jakarta on Feb. 18, 2025.
Academia

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

Highlight
Fraternal help: Humanitarian aid packages, dropped from an Indonesian Air Force Hercules aircraft, descend on Aug. 21 over the Gaza Strip, Palestine, as seen from Israel.
Middle East and Africa

Broad coalition voices support for Palestine on war anniversary
A woman and her child walk past subsidized housing for media industry workers at Gran Harmoni Cibitung Residential Complex, Bekasi Regency, West Java, Tuesday (June 5, 2025). The government has prepared 1,000 subsidized homes in the first phase for media industry workers across Indonesia under the Mortgage Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP) scheme.
Editorial

Redesigning Tapera
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) inspects the Pesanggrahan Water Treatment Plant (IPA) in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta with Banten Governor Andra Soni (second right), Deputy Public Works Ministry Diana Kusumastuti (right) and Jakarta-owned water company PT PAM Jaya president director Arief Nasrudin (second left) on Sept. 9, 2025.
Economy

Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Academia

Is Sanae Takaichi Japan’s Margaret Thatcher – or its next Liz Truss?
Economy

WTO hikes 2025 trade growth outlook but tariffs to bite in 2026
Living Spaces

When less is home: Living well in shrinking spaces
Tech

ASEAN to implement digital pact by 2026, senior minister says
Academia

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Markets

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000/oz for first time
Art & Culture

Where art meets energy: The faces and forms of Art Jakarta 2025
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.