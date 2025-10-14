TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
When job hugging becomes a way of survival

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
When job hugging becomes a way of survival

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Two political forces and the Philippines’ future

For the 2028 election option, the anti-Duterte forces lag behind the pro-Duterte group in preparations because of the absence of a clear successor candidate that they can collectively rally behind.

Joel Ruiz Butuyan (The Jakarta Post)
ANN/Philippine Daily Inquirer/Manila
Tue, October 14, 2025 Published on Oct. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-10-12T19:13:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protesters demonstrate demanding justice for drug war victims, after the arrest of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, in Quezon City on March 11, 2025. Protesters demonstrate demanding justice for drug war victims, after the arrest of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, in Quezon City on March 11, 2025. (AFP/Earvin Perias)

T

here are two powerful forces spoiling for change in the Philippines’ current political landscape. The first group wants to oust President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.  through fair and foul means, motivated by the singular aim of installing Vice President Sara Duterte as president. The second group wants to oust the entire ruling political class, especially the political dynasties and everyone involved in massive corruption, but they do not want Marcos to be ousted if that would mean the VP’s assumption of the presidency.

The members of the first group are none other than the pro-Duterte forces. They have been spoiling for a fight ever since the breakup of the so-called “UniTeam.” The pro-Dutertes’ wrath against Marcos reached a boiling point when former president Rodrigo Duterte was turned over to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The massive flood control corruption scandal has given the pro-Dutertes additional ammunition against the Marcos camp, even if multiple Duterte allies are among the biggest names involved.

On the other hand, the second group is a loose assemblage of Marcos supporters and pink/yellow forces. These two groups have been mortal enemies for the longest time, but they now find themselves in a de facto alliance by necessity, bound by their mutual hatred for a common enemy, the Dutertes and their allies. This anti-Duterte group has also been so riled up by the flood control corruption scandal, and they are raring for a political bloodbath.

The pro-Duterte forces have three available means to install the VP as president. First, there is the option to launch a coup d’état, as, in fact, there have been several such attempts against Marcos, and more attempts will take place if the proponents are not arrested. However, for a coup to have a chance of success in the country, it must satisfy two conditions. First, it must appeal to soldiers’ sense of nationalism. A coup plan must be infused with a spirit that will animate the country’s security forces to believe that they are fighting for the country’s good. A coup anchored on pure lust for power, or to install someone who has more political baggage than the one whose ouster is sought, will have little chance of success. Second, a coup must have a groundswell of people’s support, manifested in street protests, which the pro-Duterte forces have not managed to do.

There is also the pro-Duterte option to launch a people power revolt. While the pro-Dutertes have failed to generate massive crowds in their street protests, their capacity to gather a humongous crowd cannot be discounted because there are three big religious groups that can supply warm bodies. These are the Kingdom of Jesus Christ of Apollo Quiboloy; the Jesus Is Lord group of Sen. Joel Villanueva and his father; and the Iglesia Ni Cristo, whose members in power, like Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, are identified with pro-Duterte forces.

Third, there is the option to build up electoral support to catapult the VP to the presidency in 2028. The pro-Duterte forces are digging up wellsprings of sympathy, disappointment and support to benefit the VP. These include the ICC detention of Duterte, the flood control corruption scandal, natural calamities that expose failures of past and present administrations, all conveniently wrapped together as the sole shortcomings of the current government, and the inadequacies of the Marcos administration. It is in this third option that the Dutertes have a bigger chance of success.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

With regard to the anti-Duterte forces, a coup d’état is not on their plate of options, obviously because they do not desire the ouster of Marcos, as it would give way to a Sara Duterte presidency. For the same reason, a people power revolt, aimed at toppling the entire ruling government, is also not an attractive option, especially because the pro-Duterte forces can ride on the initiative.

There are multiple legal remedies available to the anti-Duterte forces that are aimed at the surgical removal from office of the VP and her allies. These remedies include the VP’s impeachment and the ICC prosecution of Sen. Bato dela Rosa and Sen. Bong Go. Additionally, erstwhile Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s appointment as Ombudsman has given hope that criminal and administrative charges can soon be filed against Duterte stalwarts.

As for the 2028 election option, the anti-Duterte forces lag behind the pro-Duterte group in preparations because of the absence of a clear successor candidate that they can collectively rally behind. There is no one being groomed by the Marcoses as their successor in 2028. Objectively, it is still former vice president Leni Robredo who has the best chance of defeating VP Sara because the contrast and the differences are like day and night.

These are the contending political forces and the arsenals at their disposal that will define the nation’s life for the foreseeable future. They either give us hope or render us hopeless, depending on which side we choose for ourselves.

---

The writer is a columnist for the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Popular

The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Related Articles

Major Japanese opposition party seeks policy consensus in bid to take power

Alleged British links in Papua’s crisis

Can sports forge a shared destiny for Southeast Asia?

Japan in political crisis as coalition collapses

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance

Related Article

Major Japanese opposition party seeks policy consensus in bid to take power

Alleged British links in Papua’s crisis

Can sports forge a shared destiny for Southeast Asia?

Japan in political crisis as coalition collapses

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance

Popular

The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

More in Opinion

 View more
Protesters demonstrate demanding justice for drug war victims, after the arrest of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, in Quezon City on March 11, 2025.
Academia

Two political forces and the Philippines’ future
This aerial handout photo taken on Dec. 22, 2024, and released on Jan. 31 by Auriga Nusantara shows deforestation at an area on Gag Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province.
Academia

Alleged British links in Papua’s crisis
The app icons of six Indonesian unicorns (clockwise from top left), e-commerce platform Tokopedia, on-demand transportation company Gojek, digital wallet OVO, parcel and courier service company J&T Express, e-commerce platform Bukalapak and online travel agency Traveloka, are displayed on a smartphone menu, in this illustration created on Aug. 3, 2021.
Academia

The maturing of Indonesia’s tech scene

Highlight
Personnel of National Police's bomb squad (Gegana) decontaminates a vehicle believed to be contaminated by Cesium-137 (Cs-137) at the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate (MCIE) in Serang, Banten on Oct. 7, 2025.
Society

Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert
Shattered dream: Indonesian midfielders Thom Haye (right) and Miliano Jonathans (left, back) look dejected after their 1-0 loss to Iraq in the FIFA World Cup fourth-round qualifier on Saturday, October 11 local time at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Editorial

Snooze no more, fix our score
Workers participate on a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. During the protest, laborers demand a revision to the labor regulations and ways to ensure better work protection across the country.
Regulations

Labor demands up to 10% rise in minimum wage for 2026

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Nexperia: the 'salt and pepper' of chips
Economy

Buffering the shock: IEU-CEPA for resilient trade
Society

Police probe Serang radioactive contamination after US shrimp alert
Asia & Pacific

Trump to attend signing of Thailand-Cambodia 'peace deal'
Archipelago

Govt detects traces of radiation at clove farm as probe expands
Regulations

Labor demands up to 10% rise in minimum wage for 2026
Asia & Pacific

Major Japanese opposition party seeks policy consensus in bid to take power
Companies

Govt drops PIK 2 from strategic projects list
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.