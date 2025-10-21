TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

'Juiced out' bonds pushing money elsewhere?

The market mood of the moment is whether bubbles are being blown in riskier markets by loose fiscal and monetary policies that lift the inflation horizon for years to come.

Mike Dolan (The Jakarta Post)
Reuters/London
Tue, October 21, 2025 Published on Oct. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-10-13T18:23:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A becak (pedicab) driver delivers fish packed in plastic bags at a traditional fish market on Oct. 9 in Surabaya, East Java. A becak (pedicab) driver delivers fish packed in plastic bags at a traditional fish market on Oct. 9 in Surabaya, East Java. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

T

he market mood of the moment is whether bubbles are being blown in riskier markets by loose fiscal and monetary policies that lift the inflation horizon for years to come. Still compressed yields in gigantic global debt markets may give a glimpse of what's happening.

With mounting fears for central bank independence from Washington to Tokyo and little appetite anywhere for unpopular budget cutting, the prospect of inflation rates returning sustainably back to long-standing 2 percent targets has dimmed.

That does not even have to mean another bout of runaway post-pandemic inflation but it could see 3-4 percent inflation for the world's major economies start to get baked in. Already core inflation for the G7 economies as a whole is settling at 3 percent.

That may underpin nominal GDP growth and record high equities, goosing high-octane bets in tech, AI, private markets and even gold in the process. But it is a sour prospect for already clipped returns in global government and corporate fixed income that still houses the lion's share of investment capital.

Apollo's chief economist Torsten Slok pointed out late last week that almost 90 percent of all public fixed income outstanding now trades with a yield of less than 5 percent. With inflation running at 3 percent, that leaves a real return of just 2 percent.

It is a big universe of relatively meager long-term returns.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

According to the latest annual data from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, global fixed income outstanding hit US$145.1 trillion through last year, up 75 percent over the past decade and still bigger than the entire global equity market capitalization of $126.7 trillion.

Of course big players in the private credit market like Apollo may have good reason to highlight the dearth of return in public markets, it is one of the big arguments for channeling investors into the less transparent but typically higher-yielding private credit space.

What is more, there are a host of reasons why investors hold government and public bonds at large, capital preservation for central banks, sovereign and pension funds, regulatory and liquidity demands for banks and insurers and steady long-term income in mixed portfolios.

But the marginal real return arguments may see more bond capital leak elsewhere if higher inflation is indeed now entrenched.

Even that private credit universe, while growing rapidly, is still only about $2 trillion in total size and the market cap of physical gold is a relatively modest $26 trillion. While tech stock market cap has ballooned over the past 10 years, it is concentrated in a relatively small number of mega firms.

So relatively small portfolio shifts from the bond universe may have outsize impacts in these areas.

Fixed-income fund managers talk of generating better returns through active management, playing yield curves, spread trades, selective company names and even riskier bets that enhance those returns as long as economic growth holds up.

While not seen as a major worry yet, recent jitters about credit accidents in the private debt world, surrounding the First Brands bust in particular, and creeping high-yield defaults may add headaches.

BlackRock's credit team, for one, insists some of the jolts in credit are "idiosyncratic", the peak in recent default activity is likely behind us and it remains positive on corporate credit as interest rates fall and growth continues.

But it has been hard station for aggregate bond holdings in recent years in any event.

The Bloomberg Multiverse of all global bonds is currently yielding 3.7 percent, with the government component just 3.2 percent, leaving the real yield on the latter barely positive. To be sure, that is marginally better than the negative real yields of much of the past decade, but it is still two percentage points below levels seen before the credit crash of 2007/2008.

Average annual total returns on that government index over the past decade have been about 0.5 percent.

Most risk-averse investors who hold these bonds may not be in them for relative yield. But a higher inflation world makes them more uncomfortable as a safety hedge, and even edging away may supercharge everything else.

---

The writer is a columnist for Reuters. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

Related Articles

AI is hollowing out higher education

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

From commitment to real execution of the green transition

Rethinking value-added taxes for developing economies

The complex financial landscape transformation

Related Article

AI is hollowing out higher education

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

From commitment to real execution of the green transition

Rethinking value-added taxes for developing economies

The complex financial landscape transformation

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

More in Opinion

 View more
A becak (pedicab) driver delivers fish packed in plastic bags at a traditional fish market on Oct. 9 in Surabaya, East Java.
Academia

'Juiced out' bonds pushing money elsewhere?
Workers prepare meal packages on Oct. 10 under the free nutritious meal program at the Plaju Ulu II nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) in Palembang, South Sumatra.
Academia

Seeing the world through ‘unimportant things’
Palestinians ride on an animal-drawn cart on Oct. 16 past the rubble of destroyed buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Palestine.
Academia

How an international security force in post-war Gaza could work

Highlight
This aerial photo taken on April 14, 2025 shows a general view of a transport road of a nickel mining site, constructed after forests were cleared, next to a river residents say has been contaminated by mining operations in Central Halmahera, North Maluku. The home of the Hongana Manyawa indigenous tribe in central Halmahera was once a breathtaking kaleidoscope of nature that provided sanctuary and sustenance. But it is being eaten away by one of the world's largest nickel mining projects, as Indonesia exploits vast reserves of the metal used in everything from electric vehicles to stainless steel.
Society

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Editorial

Time to move from vision to mission
Morinari Watanabe of Japan, president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) attends the launch event of the FIG Aging Society Program, which promotes gymnastics for all ages, in Jakarta on Jan. 23, 2025. Jakarta is set to host the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from Oct. 19 to 25, 2025.
Sports

World gymnasts battle with flair in Jakarta's historic championships

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia to build ‘national car’ within three years: Prabowo
Politics

Prabowo’s first year shows steep human rights decline
Companies

Tempo Scan Group founder Kartini Muljadi passes away at 95
Economy

Navigating the storm in the multi-finance industry
Science & Tech

Don't ask AI how to vote, says Dutch watchdog
Markets

Australia rare earths deal is a start but won't shake China dominance any time soon
Americas

Trump demolishes part of White House
Asia & Pacific

Hardliner Takaichi elected as Japanese premier, shattering glass ceiling
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.