TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Prabowo takes over Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
Tempo Scan Group founder Kartini Muljadi passes away at 95

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 
Prabowo takes over Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
Tempo Scan Group founder Kartini Muljadi passes away at 95

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rethinking Indonesia-Australia economic diplomacy

Many Australian businesses still view Indonesia as "too hard", despite recent reforms offering competitive incentives such as tax holidays, import duty exemptions, and super tax deductions.

Hilman Palaon (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Sydney, Australia
Wed, October 22, 2025 Published on Oct. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-10-20T18:16:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a joint press conference at the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a joint press conference at the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

E

very time Indonesian officials visit Australia, they tend to offer a familiar pitch: Indonesia is a land of promise, rich in natural resources, home to a vibrant, youthful population and powered by more than 280 million people.

It is a compelling story, and rightly so. But beneath the polished message lies a more practical question: How can Indonesia and Australia turn their shared potential into shared prosperity?

Both nations seek greater prosperity, better jobs and a stable, secure Indo-Pacific. But achieving these goals takes more than shared values, it requires strategic alignment. For Indonesia, that means aligning with Australia’s priorities: regional resilience, rules-based trade and long-term economic reliability. Indonesia fits this vision, but to realize its potential, it must go beyond generalities and deliver clear, consistent and trustworthy policies.

The government of Prime Minister Anthony Alnanese has pledged: “Australia will always stand up for Australian industry and Australian jobs.” But this ambition does not have to come at the expense of regional cooperation. In fact, deeper economic engagement with Southeast Asia offers long-term, mutual benefits.

As Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell noted in his address at the Lowy Institute: “Southeast Asia is central to Australia’s economic future.” But turning that vision into reality requires a shift in how both countries think about trade, investment and partnership in a region that is dynamic, diverse and rapidly evolving.

Indonesia has resources, but so does Australia. For Australian investors, it is not just about what Indonesia has, but how it works. What matters is the operating environment: how policies are implemented, how friction is reduced and how trust is built over time. Despite notable reforms, many Australian firms still perceive Indonesia as complex, inconsistent and weighed down by bureaucracy and corruption.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Discussions with the Indonesia Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC) in Sydney in August highlighted both the progress being made and the persistence of perception gaps. Many Australian businesses still view Indonesia as “too hard”, despite recent reforms offering competitive incentives such as tax holidays, import duty exemptions and super tax deductions. The IIPC, part of the Investment and Downstreaming Ministry, provides free, end-to-end support, from market entry advice to regulatory navigation and local partner matching. Yet it remains underutilized and insufficiently integrated into Australia’s broader trade and investment strategy.

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

Related Articles

Australia rare earths deal is a start but won't shake China dominance any time soon

Year zero

Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest

The rupiah’s road home and Indonesia’s new economic currents

EU channels Trump with tariffs to shield steel sector

Related Article

Australia rare earths deal is a start but won't shake China dominance any time soon

Year zero

Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest

The rupiah’s road home and Indonesia’s new economic currents

EU channels Trump with tariffs to shield steel sector

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

Hundreds fall ill after eating govt provided meals, as Prabowo downplays concerns 

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23 during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City.
Academia

Rethinking Pancasila’s ideological power for the future
An aerial photo shows an oil palm plantation (right) and a peatland forest in Bangsal village, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra, on June 10, 2025.
Academia

Forests depend on leadership, law and advocacy
Students of Roudlotul Solohin Pesantren (Islamic boarding school) from Demak gave a rebana tambourine performance to accompany the Mater Dei Church choir performance in Lamper Kidul on Dec. 25, 2019, in Semarang, Central Java.
Academia

‘Pesantren’ lead the new jihad to uphold peace

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (top, center) delivers his speech as witnssed by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (top, right) during the plenary cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores
President Prabowo Subianto (right) reads an oath of office when inaugurating new cabinet members at the State Palace in Jkaarta on Sept. 17, 2025. Prabowo inaugurates new cabinet members, which include Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir (left), Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari (second left), special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo, in the second major cabinet reshuffle in his presidency.
Editorial

Many titles, same few holders
Police officers disperse demonstrators protesting the controversial revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java, on March 24, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo’s first year shows steep human rights decline

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Hoist the jolly manga: Gen Z protesters rally to One Piece pirate flag
Middle East and Africa

UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request
Americas

Peru's Gen Z lead movement against crime, political paralysis
Asia & Pacific

Thailand's ex-PM Paetongtarn quits as party leader
Asia & Pacific

Japan's new PM Takaichi vows economic stimulus to fight inflation
Regulations

EU eases deforestation law for smallholders but keeps 2025 start
Academia

Rethinking Pancasila’s ideological power for the future
Americas

Trump says own Justice Department likely owes him damages
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rethinking Indonesia-Australia economic diplomacy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.