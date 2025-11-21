Analysis: Cracks in Jokowi's dynasty follow legal, political setbacks

Former President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, wearing traditional Betawi attire, prays on Aug. 16, 2024, after delivering his State of the Nation Address during the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta (AFP/Bagus Indahono/Pool)

F ormer president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is struggling to maintain his political clout in Indonesia. The prolonged controversy surrounding his academic certificate has eroded his credibility, while his clan, once expected to carry on his political legacy, has sought every path to establish meaningful influence. Instead, many of Jokowi's close allies have become entangled in legal troubles, and his sway within President Prabowo Subianto's administration is steadily fading.

The Jakarta Police recently scheduled questioning for three suspects, Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar and Tifauziah Tyassuma, in the defamation case related to allegations of Jokowi's forged diploma. In total, eight individuals have been charged under accusations of defamation, incitement and slander.

Mahfud MD, Jokowi's former Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister, stated that the court should not convict Roy and company before first determining the authenticity of Jokowi's diploma.

Meanwhile, Jokowi's eldest son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, once seen as his political heir, has seen his role diminish. His influence within the cabinet has been explicitly curtailed by President Prabowo, who prefers instead to rely on figures from his Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party and the Indonesian Military (TNI).

Similarly, the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), led by Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, has yet to clarify Jokowi's formal role despite rumors that he would chair its advisory board. The relationship between PSI and Jokowi has shown little sign of mutual benefit, particularly since the party holds no seats in the House of Representatives.

Jokowi's son-in-law, North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution, also faces legal troubles. He has been linked to a corruption case involving his close ally, Topan Obaja Putra Ginting, the head of the province's Public Works and Housing Agency.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The case drew further attention after the house of Judge Khamozaro Waruwu, who presides over the corruption trial, caught fire on Nov. 4, destroying crucial documents and valuables.