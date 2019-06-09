'Kingdom' filming locations to visit in South Korea

The South Korean series Kingdom has been available on Netflix since January. The story revolves around a zombie apocalypse in a kingdom during the Joseon dynasty and the journey of crown prince Yi-Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) as he investigates the mysterious plague.

Kingdom combines an intriguing storyline with breathtaking sites and sceneries, making the series’ filming locations worth a visit. Kompas.com has compiled the following list of each location:

Changdeokgung Palace

Located in Jongno district (Jongno-gu), Changdeokgung Palace was constructed in 1405 and is a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site. The palace played a crucial role in the country’s history, including as a residence for its royals, according to the palace’s management office. It also has a Gwallamjeong Pavilion that faces the Aeryeonji Pond and Injeongjeon Hall.

Gwallamjeong Pavilion at Changdeokgung Palace. (shutterstock.com/Takashi Images/File)

Changgyeonggung Palace

Tongmyeongjeon Hall, located within Changgyeonggung Palace, served as the queen’s chamber in Kingdom. According to South Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration, it was used as the former queens' residence in the 17th and 18th century. Changgyeonggung Palace also includes Honghwamun Gate as the entrance to the palace, Okcheongyo Bridge and Myeongjeongmun Gate.

Gyeonghuigung Palace

In Kingdom, Sungjeongjeon Hall in Gyeonghuigung Palace functions as the king’s residence. In the past, the hall was used as a venue for important events for the king and his guests. Meanwhile, Jajeongjeon Hall, situated behind Sungjeongjeon Hall, was where the king met his officials. According to the Korea Tourism Organization, Gyeonghuigung Palace became the king’s secondary home in emergency cases.

Gyeonghuigung Palace in South Korea. (Shutterstock/File)

Korean Folk Village

To see houses from the Joseon period, head to the Korean Folk Village. Located in Gyeonggi province, the area also features other traditional buildings, including herbal medicine shops and a government office. The government office was one of the shooting locations for Kingdom, particularly in a scene showing corpses awake at night and terrorizing Dongnae village residents. The Korean Folk Village is also the setting for other Korean dramas, such as Dae Jang Geun and Sungkyunkwan Scandal.

The Korean Folk Village is often used as a filming location in South Korea. (Shutterstock/File)

Mungyeosaejee Studio

Mungyeosaejee Studio has been used as a set in several historical dramas, such as The Crowned Clown, Taejo Wang Geon and The Slave Hunters. In Kingdom, the studio became the background for scenes in the city or village. The studio has a replica of Gwanghwamun Gate, while the real one is located in Jongno district as the southern entrance to Gyeongbokgung Palace. (wir/wng)