"The doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition," said Thomas Edison, highlighting the crucial role of nutrients in improving one’s quality of life.

While the food we consume plays a big part in completing the level of nutritious intake in our daily lives, most would agree that other measures must be taken in order to help achieve it fully. For years, scientists have made advances in terms of research and development to evolve food technology with the aim of optimizing the health of consumers worldwide.

Meanwhile, through education, we know that a healthy diet must be a lifelong habit. The needs of nutrition fluctuate through all stages of life. By combining technological advances and education that reaches a wide number of people, we make sure that Indonesians are aware that attention to nutrition from a young age will lead to an increase in a child's quality of life as they grow and develop. On a national scale, this means realizing the Golden Indonesia vision for 2045.

The vision includes several key targets, such as increasing per capita income, significant maritime and processing industry GDP contributions and improving the quality of life of all. Private institutions all over the country are quick to lend a helping hand to make this a reality.

In Indonesia, one company stands not for fame, but for quiet impact. Since its introduction to the country in 1982, Kalbe Nutritionals continuously supports Indonesia’s mission by giving hope for a better future in terms of health and quality of life, as well as focusing on care that touches everyday lives in a deeply personal way. This philosophy is reflected in its campaign #WhereHOPEbegins, which underlines how hope for a brighter tomorrow is nurtured through small, everyday choices that families make across generations.

“By focusing on innovation and quality, we ensure our products deliver tangible health benefits to the communities we serve. This dedication is how we will achieve our ultimate vision: to become a leading global nutrition company driven by innovation, strong brands and excellent management. We are committed to building brands that earn the public’s trust and contribute to a healthier future for all,” noted Daniel Christianto, Chief Marketing Officer of Kalbe Nutritionals.

Today, its products have been a staple in the home of millions of Indonesians, as it has guided them from childhood to adulthood, blending the yearning of familiarity and advanced scientific knowledge. And it all started with Prenagen, its first product, that caters to prenatal care.

Prenatal period: a baby’s first kick

Most Indonesian diets are high in carbohydrates and fat, but low in protein. However, women’s protein needs usually spike during pregnancy and/or breastfeeding periods, causing them to need more protein from milk that is of higher quality, easier to digest and absorb.

A study by the Health Ministry found that as much as 48.9 percent of pregnant women are reported to be anemic, meaning that they lack red blood cells, causing symptoms that may lead to nutritional deficiencies, blood loss and chronic diseases for themselves and the fetus they are carrying.

“ Kalbe Nutritionals ’ history began in 1982, founded on a commitment to providing nutrition for every stage of life,” said Daniel. One of these brands was Prenagen, a product to meet the nutritional needs of expectant mothers through breastfeeding, enriched with essential nutrients such as folic acid, iron, and DHA-Omega 3.

Highly recommended by obstetricians, Prenagen gained popularity and prominence among women on its ability to support a healthy pregnancy and provide tailored solutions, from conception preparation to reducing morning sickness and supporting breastfeeding. Give fetus the proper nutrition for a healthy pregnancy.

More than a product, Prenagen is also about encouragement and empowerment. Its campaign “Siapa Takut Jadi Ibu” inspire women to embrace motherhood with confidence and challenges the stigma surrounding pregnancy, a reflection of Kalbe Nutritionals ’ belief that #WhereHOPEbegins with every new life.

(Courtesy of Kalbe Nutritionals)

Childhood: energy for dreams

To help enrich a child’s development from their earliest stages, Kalbe Nutritionals launched Milna, Morinaga and Zee. Not only do they support a child's growth, they also fuel curiosity to explore, learn and reach for more.

First of all, Milna is created for babies and toddlers, enriching their daily diet as they reach for their first plate starting at around six months. Complementary food to breastmilk requires additional nutrients to stimulate the motor development of a baby. Therefore, Milna offers everything from porridge and soup to biscuits and puffs as a side dish to their daily breast milk. All their products are also preservatives free and offers some organic variants, while the flavors will encourage children to know what flavors they like early on in life.

Morinaga aims to help parents realize the three pillars are important in a Child's First 1000 Days of Life (HPK) through Morinaga Platinum and Gold. Morinaga Chil Kid Platinum and Chil Kid Gold are both equipped with enhanced formulas with intelligence factors and dual body protection. This aligns with its campaign “Your Choice, Their Future”, which reminds parents that the choices they make today, from nutrition to stimulation, will help shape their children’s tomorrow.

Moreover, Morinaga Chil Kid Platinum boasts a more comprehensive nutritional composition, with the addition of alpha-lactalbumin for developing a child’s thinking skills. Nucleotides are also added to this product for immune system support and probiotics to help maintain digestive health.

Often referred to as the golden period, it is a time where brain development is the most rapid, and a blueprint for a child's growth and development to ensure that they will reach their full potential in the future.

To be more specific, while Morinaga Chil Kid Platinum now has zero sugar, Morinaga Chil Kid Gold has a low sugar content. Morinaga Chil Kid Platinum does not contain sucrose, but still contains lactose. Chil Kid Gold, on the other hand, still contains sugars from sucrose and lactose.

With flavors such as vanilla and honey, the beverage offers a better nutrition along with strengthening their immune system and increases a child’s intelligence with fish oil, omega 3 and 6 and iron, as well as supports growth with calcium, minerals and other vitamins. It also has lower sugar levels than other brands, and with all well-rounded nutrition from Morinaga Chil Kid Platinum offers, it is the best choice for your children. Because Morinaga believe that your right choice today, will shape their tomorrow.

Of course, every parent knows the crucial need of calcium, protein, and twice as much as vitamin D children need as they grow, usually consistently supplied by milk. Zee is a growth milk for children aged 3 years and above with complete nutrition enhanced by NutriPro Complex+ so that children grow taller faster.

Zee make sure that children can get their daily intake of delicious milk throughout childhood for the optimal and faster growth.

Adulthood: entering the real world

As children grow into adults and ready to take on the world as they join the workforce, Kalbe

Nutritionals are also providing them with the need for healthy nutrients through their next step too. The task they have is a big one, leading the country’s future and making waves to improve our economy and Indonesia’s wellbeing as a whole.

Having a busy career and a full social schedule can take a toll on someone. Often, we know all too well how their daily intake of nutrition becomes something of an afterthought, same as the importance of their daily meal, especially during the busiest days.

Therefore, Kalbe Nutritionals offers solutions for adults that will allow them to keep their energy up on-the-go, without having to sacrifice time. Both products, Fitbar and Hydro Coco, are catered for adults who crave snacks, and are made compact to be able to be consumed easily anywhere.

Fitbar is a healthy snack made from Australian oats, corn flakes and rice crispies, all of which are a source of fiber and offer numerous health benefits. It is also cholesterol-free, trans-fat-free and low in calories.

While we usually get our protein from our daily diet, a Protein Fitbar every now and then near working out hours may serve as an additional support. A bar of Protein Fitbar gives someone twice more protein than the regular one, as well as whey protein for muscle building, caffeine, Vitamin B1 and B3. As is explained by Fitbar's motto, "Feel good, Look good, Do good."

After a long day at the gym or at an office, there really is nothing better than a glass of refreshing drink. Which is why Kalbe Nutritionals introduced Hydro Coco in 2012 and became an instant favorite worldwide.

Without the use of preservatives, colorings or artificial sweeteners, each packaging feels like summer in a bottle with the real coconut flavors. Moreover, coconut water is the perfect way to prevent dehydration and acid reflex, as well as maintain a healthy weight and a good immune system.

To better serve its customer base in Indonesia, Hydro Coco also introduced Hydro Coco Vita-D. Like the name suggests, it is also filled with Vitamin D for those of us that do not go out as much because Indonesians know that the sun can be unforgiving here in our city.

Furthermore, continuing its array of delicious and delectable drinks, the brand also recently launched Anomali Hydro Coco Latte to give a caffeinated option.

Also made for people on the go is Entrasol Can, designed for easier consumption every day. With its blend of olive extract and calcium, Entrasol helps maintain immunity, bone strength, and heart health, supporting adults to stay active while excelling in their careers.

Many people tend to eat less as they age, making it difficult to obtain the variety of nutrients needed daily. With its combination of protein, fiber, antioxidants, and omega 3 and 6, Entrasol helps fill this nutritional gap, while olive extract contributes to cardiac health, circulation, and muscle recovery.

The brand has expanded with Platinum, Gold, Active, Cereal, and Oatmeal Multigrain variants to suit different lifestyles, from high-protein support to daily fiber intake. Its campaign, “Pejuang Berdikari Lintas Generasi,” reinforces the idea that staying strong and independent is not defined by age but by choices made every day, echoing Kalbe Nutritionals ’ belief that #WhereHOPEbegins when people across generations have the strength to stand on their own.

The products that cater for this age group are also accompanied by Nutrive Benecol to reduce cholesterol. According to research done by the Health Ministry, 30 percent of people have high cholesterol, and this affects those within the age range of 20 to 30.

Nutrive Benecol offers smoothies as well. According to research published by the World Health Organization (WHO), four weeks of consuming Nutrive Benecol smoothies leads to a 5.9 percent decrease of total cholesterol and a decrease of 9.8 percent of low-density lipoprotein (LDL). Meanwhile, a four-week intake of yogurt Benecol leads to a decrease of 7.2 percent and 10.3 percent of total cholesterol and LDL respectively.

Beyond Cholesterol, diabetes has also emerged as a pressing health challenge in Indonesia, with the country ranking fifth globally for prevalence, as noted by the Health Ministry. To support those at risk or already living with diabetes, Kalbe Nutritionals introduced Diabetasol in 1996 to offer balance, supporting not just nutrition, but confidence and calmness of their wellbeing. A cup of Diabetasol offers the right combination of carbohydrates, protein, fats, and fiber. These are very vital components to ensure that one’s blood sugar levels are controlled.

In order to further help Indonesians live a healthy lifestyle, Diabetasol also launched the "Stand by You" campaign to raise awareness of the importance of a balanced diet, choosing the right foods, and adopting an active lifestyle to prevent and manage diabetes. The campaign wants to emphasize that anyone who is at risk of or already living with diabetes does not need to face it alone.

Complementing this, “Bahagia Bareng Dia” highlights the brighter side of diabetes care, bringing happiness to everyone through controlled blood sugar, enabling healthier lives, more energy, and joyful moments with loved ones. With education, support, and the right nutritional choices, Diabetasol emphasizes that living with diabetes can still be a journey filled with hope and togetherness.

The product has since expanded to sweetener and wafers as well.

As evidenced through their first arrival in Indonesia, Kalbe Nutritionals is always there through all stages of life, steadfast in their mission to reshape lives. By catering their products to all age groups, every decision, every act of care helps shape a brighter future. Kalbe Nutritionals continues to walk alongside people, quietly nurturing brighter tomorrows, one thoughtful choice at a time.

“Over the years, the company expanded its portfolio to serve the entire family, introducing Morinaga BMT for infants in 1986 and Diabetasol for those with diabetes in 1996. This focus on addressing specific needs continued with brands like Zee for children (2010) and Fitbar for active adults (2012), showcasing a consistent effort to grow alongside the Indonesian public. This journey underscores Kalbe Nutritionals ' unwavering commitment to innovation, continuously producing nutritional products that cater to the evolving needs of the public at every stage of life,” Daniel said.

Built on the unshakable belief that health is not a luxury, and hope is not a privilege, each product represents where science meets soul. Through campaigns like Siapa Takut Jadi Ibu, Your Choice Their Future, Pejuang Berdikari, dan Stand By You, the company shows that every stage of life is a reflection of #WhereHOPEbegins.