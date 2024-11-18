Samsung offers B2B solutions with rugged, enterprise range of devices

T he tech giant Samsung’s B2B division in Indonesia is highlighting the Galaxy for Work range of devices to answer the industrial demand of an increasingly digital age.

Already widely known for its Galaxy ecosystem of smart devices, Samsung’s Galaxy for Work devices include the Galaxy Rugged and Galaxy Enterprise Edition lines, each designed with specialized parameters for specific industries.

The B2B exclusive Galaxy Rugged, which includes the Galaxy XCover7 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab Active5 tablet, is built for productivity anywhere in the field. With durability as its strong point, the range features 5G connectivity and screens that can be used with gloves, along with IP68 and MIL-STD 810H certification to withstand light bumps and drops.

In addition, Galaxy Rugged devices are designed to ensure seamless work continuity. The Galaxy XCover7’s replaceable battery allows simple switching between uses without the need to recharge, while the Galaxy Tab Active5’s “no battery mode” allows users to preserve battery life in hot environments by plugging in the tablet to a fixed and continuous power supply.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Enterprise Edition’s Galaxy A15 EE smartphone and Tab A9 EE tablet ensure stable security maintenance updates for up to five years on selected devices, which are further enhanced with two years of ensured market availability, as well as an additional year of warranty.

Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices come standard with Samsung Knox, a proprietary device management and security platform that allows each individual company to tailor their devices to their needs, such as corporate branding and software and app management.

Corporate procurement for Galaxy Rugged and Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices can be made through Samsung, which can be contacted by phone at 021-29588000 or email at b2b.id@samsung.com.