AIA Indonesia appoints Harsya Prasetyo as new President Director

Leading life insurance company PT AIA FINANCIAL (AIA Indonesia) has appointed Harsya Prasetyo as its new President Director.

Prior to his appointment, Harsya served as a key member of state-owned bank BRI’s leadership team, driving group-wide transformation. With a distinguished career that includes senior roles at McKinsey and Citibank, Harsya brings a wealth of experience in retail financial services and a proven track record in business strategy and transformation.

AIA Group regional chief executive and group chief strategy officer Leo Grepin noted that Harsya’s extensive experience and leadership in the financial services sector will be “invaluable as AIA Indonesia continues to drive growth and help millions of families in Indonesia live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

“His deep expertise in retail and digital banking will enable AIA Indonesia to further enhance our offerings to our customers, strengthen our distribution channels and accelerate our position as a market leader,” he said.

“I am honored to join AIA Indonesia and look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by the team. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders and entrench AIA as a lifetime financial partner for our customers,” Harsya said.

Harsya succeeds Sainthan Satyamoorthy, who has decided to pursue other opportunities. AIA Indonesia has reached significant milestones to unlock future growth, including ranking first by total sums assured and gaining strong quality across all distribution channels.