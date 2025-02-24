TheJakartaPost

Padma Hotel Semarang’s ‘Iftar Moments’ ignites spirit of togetherness for Ramadan

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 24, 2025

T

he holy fasting month of Ramadan is very near and Padma Hotel Semarang is gearing up to present its long-awaited "Iftar Moments", a program that blends culinary tradition and global flavors, to guests at the hotel’s Semawis all-day dining restaurant.

Iftar Moments kicks off on March 1 and will run through March 28.

During this monthlong program, guests can enjoy a curated selection of refreshments and desserts designed to create unforgettable, lasting moments as you and your loved ones break the fast together.

Your iftar gathering will be pampered with a luxury buffet serving tantalizing dishes like Nasi Biryani with Lamb Ouzi, Beef Kofta and Rosemary Chicken, as well as favorite desserts such as Bubur Manis Campur (sweet porridge), Kunafa, Umm Ali and Baklava.

Each dish is designed to wrap guests in an ambience of warmth and togetherness.

The exclusive Iftar Moments runs daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is priced at Rp 349,000++ per person for a minimum of 10 people, with live music to enliven each special evening.

“At Padma Hotel Semarang, we are strongly committed to presenting an impressive Ramadan experience for our guests. Through Iftar Moments and the Eid Hampers program, we not only offer a quality culinary journey, but also revive the spirit of togetherness and sharing during the holy month,” said Yani Suwanda, General Manager of Padma Hotel Semarang.

Guests can embrace the spirit of sharing during Ramadan with Eid Hampers from Goolali Gelato Bar & Patisserie, which will available throughout the month of March.

Do you want traditional cakes or cookies for personal get-togethers, or to gift to your closest and dearest?

These celebratory gourmet confections can be found in Padma Hotel Semarang’s Eid Hampers, filled with an assortment of delectable, delicious treats, including Lapis Legit, also known as spekkoek or thousand-layer cake, galettes, Nastar, Kastengel, pistachios, Medjool dates, Chocorons and chocolate pralines.

Celebrate the blessings of Ramadan with Padma Hotel Semarang, and make your Iftar Moments more meaningful.

