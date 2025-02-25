Pupuk Kaltim secures stable gas supply through sales agreement with Pertamina

Pupuk Kaltim president director Budi Wahju Soesilo (fourth left) said the signing of the PJBG with Pertamina was one of the strategic steps to ensure gas supply for Pupuk Kaltim's plant. A smooth gas supply is very important as the main raw material for fertilizer production.

Pupuk Kaltim president director Budi Wahju Soesilo (fourth left) said the signing of the PJBG with Pertamina was one of the strategic steps to ensure gas supply for Pupuk Kaltim's plant. A smooth gas supply is very important as the main raw material for fertilizer production.

P T Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (Pupuk Kaltim) has officially signed a gas sales agreement (PJBG) with Pertamina for the 2022-2028 contract period. This agreement ensures a stable gas supply as the primary raw material for fertilizer production, aligning with Pupuk Kaltim’s commitment as a subsidiary of PT Pupuk Indonesia.

"We are grateful for this agreement, which is crucial for securing a steady gas supply. This initiative will enable Pupuk Kaltim to sustain production and contribute to the national food security program," said Pupuk Kaltim president director Budi Wahju Soesilo at the signing ceremony in Jakarta on Feb. 17.

The signing ceremony was attended by Pertamina vice president director Wiko Migantoro, Pertamina Hulu Indonesia president director Sunaryanto, Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) deputy for finance and commercialization Kurnia Chairi, SKK Migas Oil and Gas Commercialization division head Rayendra Sidik and SKK Migas Natural Gas Commercialization department head Syarif Maulana Chaniago.

Meanwhile, Pupuk Indonesia vice president director Gusrizal and Pupuk Indonesia director of portfolio and business development Jamsaton Nababan, Pupuk Kaltim director of development Hanggara Patrianta and Pupuk Kaltim director of finance and general affairs Qomaruzzaman were also present. Mubadala Energy president director Abdulla Bu Ali, vice president commercial and business development ENI Lorenzo Gaspari also witnessed the signing.

Soesilo said the PJBG agreement between Pupuk Kaltim and Pertamina was a strategic collaboration to support government policies in energy and industry. He emphasized that the fertilizer industry's sustainability depends on strong synergy between upstream and downstream sectors in the national energy supply chain, so this cooperation must continue and improve.

“Pupuk Kaltim is committed to continuously improving efficiency and innovation in the production process, as an effort to support government programs in achieving food self-sufficiency and energy security in a sustainable manner. Our commitment is to continue to maintain the trust given by all stakeholders, to carry out our duties as a domestic fertilizer producer as well as possible,” he concluded.

