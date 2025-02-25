TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Pupuk Kaltim secures stable gas supply through sales agreement with Pertamina

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 25, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pupuk Kaltim secures stable gas supply through sales agreement with Pertamina Pupuk Kaltim president director Budi Wahju Soesilo (fourth left) said the signing of the PJBG with Pertamina was one of the strategic steps to ensure gas supply for Pupuk Kaltim's plant. A smooth gas supply is very important as the main raw material for fertilizer production.

P

T Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (Pupuk Kaltim) has officially signed a gas sales agreement (PJBG) with Pertamina for the 2022-2028 contract period. This agreement ensures a stable gas supply as the primary raw material for fertilizer production, aligning with Pupuk Kaltim’s commitment as a subsidiary of PT Pupuk Indonesia.

"We are grateful for this agreement, which is crucial for securing a steady gas supply. This initiative will enable Pupuk Kaltim to sustain production and contribute to the national food security program," said Pupuk Kaltim president director Budi Wahju Soesilo at the signing ceremony in Jakarta on Feb. 17.

The signing ceremony was attended by Pertamina vice president director Wiko Migantoro, Pertamina Hulu Indonesia president director Sunaryanto, Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) deputy for finance and commercialization Kurnia Chairi, SKK Migas Oil and Gas Commercialization division head Rayendra Sidik and SKK Migas Natural Gas Commercialization department head Syarif Maulana Chaniago.

Meanwhile, Pupuk Indonesia vice president director Gusrizal and Pupuk Indonesia director of portfolio and business development Jamsaton Nababan, Pupuk Kaltim director of development Hanggara Patrianta and Pupuk Kaltim director of finance and general affairs Qomaruzzaman were also present. Mubadala Energy president director Abdulla Bu Ali, vice president commercial and business development ENI Lorenzo Gaspari also witnessed the signing.

Soesilo said the PJBG agreement between Pupuk Kaltim and Pertamina was a strategic collaboration to support government policies in energy and industry. He emphasized that the fertilizer industry's sustainability depends on strong synergy between upstream and downstream sectors in the national energy supply chain, so this cooperation must continue and improve.

He added that Pupuk Kaltim is committed to improving efficiency and developing innovations in production to help the government achieve food self-sufficiency and sustainable energy security.

“Pupuk Kaltim is committed to continuously improving efficiency and innovation in the production process, as an effort to support government programs in achieving food self-sufficiency and energy security in a sustainable manner. Our commitment is to continue to maintain the trust given by all stakeholders, to carry out our duties as a domestic fertilizer producer as well as possible,” he concluded.

For further information, please contact Corporate Communications of PT Pupuk Kaltim

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

Related Articles

Indonesia could end fuel subsidies in 2027, Luhut says

Pertamina mulls offer of oil and gas block in Suriname

Pelita Air, Garuda Indonesia to add 26 planes to fleets this year

Pertamina subsidiary begins geothermal exploration project in Lampung

KUFPEC eyes more oil and gas opportunity in Natuna Sea

Related Article

Indonesia could end fuel subsidies in 2027, Luhut says

Pertamina mulls offer of oil and gas block in Suriname

Pelita Air, Garuda Indonesia to add 26 planes to fleets this year

Pertamina subsidiary begins geothermal exploration project in Lampung

KUFPEC eyes more oil and gas opportunity in Natuna Sea

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Utama Spice: Pouring tradition, community and wellness into every bottle
.
Front Row

Sudamala Resort, Seraya embraces renewable energy with installation of solar power plant

.
Front Row

The Apurva Kempinski Bali unveils ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World’ campaign for 2025

Highlight
A security personnel patrols past the building housing sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo on Feb. 24 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets – planned to be more than US$900 billion – to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concerns about its governance.
Regulations

Danantara snubs megaproject Nusantara in investment priorities: State Palace
Ready to roll: The newly completed facilities of PT HLI Green Power, the first electric vehicle battery factory in Southeast Asia, is seen in this undated photo released by Karawang New Industry City (KNIC). Located in the KNIC industrial estate in Karawang, West Java, KNIC, HLI Green Power is a joint venture company between Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, and is slated to start production next year.
Editorial

Extortion kills investment
Say it with flowers, cards: Pressed-flower cards belonging to Malang, East Java, journalists lie on the floor along with flower offerings during a ritual to mark World Press Freedom Day at the city’s square on May 3, 2023. During the event the journalists expressed their concern about the rampant violence they faced.
Society

Media violence still rampant in Indonesia, latest index shows

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Students allege police brutality during Indonesia Gelap rallies
Entertainment

Experi-metal: Genre-bending Amerta conquer Jakarta with 'Nodus Tollens'
Politics

AHY reelected as Democratic Party chairman
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

Companies

Vendors of bankrupt SOE Istaka Karya demand Rp 786b in unpaid dues
Europe

Pope Francis rested well all night, Vatican says
People

Roberta Flack of 'Killing Me Softly' fame dies at 88
Regulations

Danantara snubs megaproject Nusantara in investment priorities: State Palace
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.