PT Vale Wins PROPER Emas & Green Leadership Award, A First For Indonesian Nickel Companies

S ustainable nickel company, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (PT Vale), a member of the Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID), has become the only nickel mining company to receive the PROPER Gold and Green leadership awards from the Environment Ministry.

The PROPER Gold award was given by Environment Minister Hanif Faisal Nurofiq and was received by vice president director and chief operations and infrastructure of PT Vale, Abu Azhar.

The Green Leadership Award was presented to the CEO of PT Vale Febriany Eddy in recognition of her leadership in integrating sustainability into the company’s business strategy and corporate structure.

“I highly appreciate company leaders who are committed and dedicated to realizing environmental sustainability in Indonesia. I believe that with strong collaboration between businesses and other stakeholders, we can build a solid foundation for a healthier and better environment,” said minister Hanif in his speech during the awards event.

Ultimately, this award recognizes PT Vale’s commitment toward environmental management which goes beyond regulatory compliance, and aligns with Indonesia’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions. PT Vale has also made significant contributions to empowering local communities in addressing social issues around its operational areas.

One of PT Vale’s flagship initiatives that helped them win these awards is the ROJALI program (Jalur Alternatif Auxiliary Grid), which utilizes renewable energy from hydropower plants (PLTA) to replace diesel power plants (PLTD) during auxiliary grid maintenance.

This program has successfully reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 57 percent from PLTD operations, improved energy efficiency and reduced dependence on fossil fuels, supporting Indonesia’s transition to clean energy.

“At PT Vale, we believe that sustainability is not just about responsible mining operations, but also about how we can contribute to global solutions. The ROJALI program is concrete proof that innovation in the industrial sector can play a vital role in the transition to clean energy,” said Abu Ashar.

PT Vale also runs a sustainability-based community empowerment program, called Matano Iniaku (innovation, integration, nature and creative enterprise). This program, designed to address environmental issues such as land conversion, has successfully rehabilitated 200 hectares of degraded land.

“Through the Matano Iniaku program, PT Vale demonstrates a strong commitment to identifying and responding to environmental and social challenges in its operational areas, whether directly or indirectly related to mining activities. With continuous environmental and social innovation, we hope to create a positive impact and empower communities by strengthening their social capital to solve existing challenges,” Febriany said.