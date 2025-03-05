10th Indonesia WOW Brand highlights most engaging branding strategies for 2025

T he 10th Indonesia WOW Brand once again successfully convened brand enthusiasts and branding practitioners in Indonesia, highlighting the need for engaging branding strategies for a modern audience.

Held at The Ballroom at Djakarta Theater, Indonesia WOW Brand 2025 took the concept of Experiential Emotional Branding, which highlights how brands can create immersive experiences and build emotional attachments with their customers.

Opening the event, MarkPlus, Inc. & Marketeers CEO Iwan Setiawan noted that brands are still trapped in commodities, goods and services and have not developed into experiences.

Experience and service, he continued, are polar opposites as service is time-saving in order for that time to be saved for experience. On the other hand, experience is easily forgotten as it is part of everyday life.

For that reason, something as memorable as a brand places great importance on customers placing them top of mind, hence the need for creating “WOW” experiences through brand storytelling, content marketing, community marketing and influencer marketing.

The discussions were led by a slew of panelists including MarkPlus, Inc. & Marketeers CEO Iwan; Transjakarta director of business & asset optimization Fadly Hasan; dentsu Indonesia creative CEO Wisnu Putra; BMW Indonesia marketing director Bayu Riyanto; ANTAM Logam Mulia sales and marketing senior manager M. Adityo Kusumowardhono; Spotify SEA marketing lead Cassandra Apriland; and Partipost assistant country head Andrew A. Tjoa.

The event was closed by a session from MCorp founder & chair Hermawan Kartajaya, who emphasized that humans must not completely let go of control over technology in the digital era, but rather use it to help create operational excellence.

In addition to the discussions, WOW Brand 2025 also hosted the Indonesia WOW Brand Award 2025, Branding Campaign of The Year 2025 and Brand for Good 2025.

The Indonesia WOW Brand Award 2025 recognized 300 brands that have succeeded in getting the highest advocacy from their consumers based on the results of a survey conducted by MarkPlus Insight.

Meanwhile, the Indonesia Branding Campaign of the Year 2025 highlighted brands that have succeeded in running creative campaigns successfully in four categories, namely, Above The Line (ATL), Below The Line (BTL), Digital Marketing and Public Relations.

The Brand for Good Club 2025 honors brand communities that have successfully implemented marketing with significant social impact.