TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

10th Indonesia WOW Brand highlights most engaging branding strategies for 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, March 5, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
10th Indonesia WOW Brand highlights most engaging branding strategies for 2025 (Courtesy of WOW Brand)

T

he 10th Indonesia WOW Brand once again successfully convened brand enthusiasts and branding practitioners in Indonesia, highlighting the need for engaging branding strategies for a modern audience.

Held at The Ballroom at Djakarta Theater, Indonesia WOW Brand 2025 took the concept of Experiential Emotional Branding, which highlights how brands can create immersive experiences and build emotional attachments with their customers.

Opening the event, MarkPlus, Inc. & Marketeers CEO Iwan Setiawan noted that brands are still trapped in commodities, goods and services and have not developed into experiences.

Experience and service, he continued, are polar opposites as service is time-saving in order for that time to be saved for experience. On the other hand, experience is easily forgotten as it is part of everyday life.

For that reason, something as memorable as a brand places great importance on customers placing them top of mind, hence the need for creating “WOW” experiences through brand storytelling, content marketing, community marketing and influencer marketing.

The discussions were led by a slew of panelists including MarkPlus, Inc. & Marketeers CEO Iwan; Transjakarta director of business & asset optimization Fadly Hasan; dentsu Indonesia creative CEO Wisnu Putra; BMW Indonesia marketing director Bayu Riyanto; ANTAM Logam Mulia sales and marketing senior manager M. Adityo Kusumowardhono; Spotify SEA marketing lead Cassandra Apriland; and Partipost assistant country head Andrew A. Tjoa.

The event was closed by a session from MCorp founder & chair Hermawan Kartajaya,  who emphasized that humans must not completely let go of control over technology in the digital era, but rather use it to help create operational excellence.

In addition to the discussions, WOW Brand 2025 also hosted the Indonesia WOW Brand Award 2025, Branding Campaign of The Year 2025 and Brand for Good 2025.

The Indonesia WOW Brand Award 2025 recognized 300 brands that have succeeded in getting the highest advocacy from their consumers based on the results of a survey conducted by MarkPlus Insight.

Meanwhile, the Indonesia Branding Campaign of the Year 2025 highlighted brands that have succeeded in running creative campaigns successfully in four categories, namely, Above The Line (ATL), Below The Line (BTL), Digital Marketing and Public Relations.

The Brand for Good Club 2025 honors brand communities that have successfully implemented marketing with significant social impact.

Popular

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Related Articles

Citizens can lead change despite democratic backsliding

New president and Indonesia’s foreign policy in Pacific

Sustenance for the soul

Navigating the complex path of deradicalization: Lessons from JI

The ASEAN way of protecting environmental rights

Related Article

Citizens can lead change despite democratic backsliding

New president and Indonesia’s foreign policy in Pacific

Sustenance for the soul

Navigating the complex path of deradicalization: Lessons from JI

The ASEAN way of protecting environmental rights

Popular

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Hard Rock Hotel Bali plants 3,800 trees after successful Rock N’ Run charity event
.
Front Row

Padma Hotels offers extra rewards
.
Front Row

Enjoy silence at Swan Paradise

Highlight
Rescue teams evacuate people whose homes have been flooded at Pondok Gede Permai Housing Complex in Bekasi, West Java on March 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Authorities scramble to contain Greater Jakarta floods
This handout picture taken and released on March 4, 2025 by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency shows buildings inundated by floodwaters in Bekasi, West Java.
Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
(Courtesy of Pertamina)
Companies

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The coming showdown in Trumpworld
Entertainment

Transjakarta's Petukangan bus stop renamed after D’Masiv band
Americas

Trump takes victory lap in speech to Congress, Democrats protest
Academia

China’s flyers flout aviation rules with flares, flybys
Markets

China hits US soybean firms, halts log imports as it retaliates against Trump tariffs
Academia

Indonesia at its richest: Strengthening governance for sustainable growth
Editorial

Monopoly harms Pertamina
Academia

Trump and the ghosts of colonialism: A lesson for Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.