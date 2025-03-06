TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
F+L Week 2025: Shaping the future of fuels and lubricants in Bali

Creative Team (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 6, 2025

F+L Week 2025: Shaping the future of fuels and lubricants in Bali

he global fuels and lubricants industry will converge in Bali, Indonesia, for the first time. F+L Week 2025, the region’s premier industry conference, will take place on March 13-14, 2025, at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection resort & spa, Nusa Dua.

Organized by F&L Asia Ltd., F+L Week, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, is a unique platform for thought leadership and strategic discussions for the fuels and lubricants industry.

The plenary session on March 13 features an impressive lineup of industry leaders. Taufik Adityawarman, CEO of PT Pertamina Kilang Internasional, will outline Indonesia’s efforts in biofuel development. Werry Prayogi, president director of Pertamina Lubricants, will explore strategies to expand the country’s lubricant industry.

Mansi Tripathy, vice president of Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific, will discuss the important role of lubricants in the energy transition, while ExxonMobil vice president Sarah Horne will present ExxonMobil’s global energy outlook. Sharmine Tan, Boeing’s regional sustainability lead, will highlight advancements in sustainable aviation fuels.

Alok Sharma, director (R&D) of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., will discuss India’s path to achieving net-zero emissions through sustainable fuel technologies and advanced lubricants, highlighting key innovations in biofuels, hydrogen and carbon capture.

Eugene Ng, general manager of sales and marketing, Asia Pacific at Chevron Oronite, in his presentation examines how technological advancements, supply chain evolution and sustainability goals are shaping the future of the lubricant industry.

Joel Garrett, senior vice president of Safety-Kleen Oil, North America’s largest supplier of re-refined base oils, will discuss how re-refining supports circular economy initiatives and sustainable lubricant production.

The highlight of the event is the F&L Asia Awards dinner, celebrating industry excellence. This year, Eugene Ng (Chevron Oronite) and Ping Zhu (Lubrizol) will receive the Person of the Year Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award will honor Dato’ Hazimah Zainuddin, founder and executive chairman of Hyrax Oil. Pertamina’s Fastron Platinum Racing SAE 10W-60 will be recognized as Product Development of the Year.

Join the conversation shaping the future of fuels and lubricants. Register now at www.fuelsandlubes.com/fl-week.

