Stand By You: Navigating Pre-Diabetes and Diabetes Awareness for Improved Quality of Life

A ccording to the Indonesian Health Survey (IHS) in 2023, 8 out of 10 Indonesians are unaware they have diabetes, putting them at risk of severe complications. Many fail to recognize early symptoms and do not take action to check their condition. Without early detection and proper management, diabetes can lead to severe health problems that could have been prevented.

Beyond personal health risks, diabetes also affects loved ones. When left unmanaged, it places an emotional and financial burden on families. However, diabetes is preventable and manageable. Small but consistent lifestyle changes can help individuals take control of their health and improve their quality of life.

While awareness has increased, many Indonesians still struggle to adopt healthier habits. Consuming high-glycemic, sugar-laden, and high-fat foods, combined with a lack of physical activity, significantly increases the risk of diabetes. Reducing this risk requires a balanced diet and staying active.

Understanding the need for sustainable diabetes management, Diabetasol and Diabetacare present a comprehensive solution through the "Stand by You" initiative. More than just controlling blood sugar levels, the campaign is designed to empower individuals to make long- term lifestyle changes for better health and well-being.

Stand by You encourages individuals to take proactive steps in managing and preventing diabetes through the 3Cs approach:

Change through Action, refers to replacing unhealthy habits with positive ones, such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and managing stress effectively.

Change through Awareness refers to understanding of the risks of diabetes and how small daily adjustments can significantly improve long-term health.

Change from the Heart refers to strengthening motivation to commit to a healthier lifestyle, both for personal health and for the sake of loved ones.

By taking these steps, individuals can achieve a better quality of life. Simple efforts such as mindful eating, regular physical activity, and routine health check-ups can make a significant difference in preventing complications and maintaining long-term health.

As part of its commitment to diabetes care, Kalbe Nutritionals offers Diabetasol, designed to help diabetics manage blood sugar effectively. Meanwhile, Diabetacare serves people with a risk of diabetes, including those with a diabetes hereditary and those leading unhealthy lifestyles, with the goal of preventing pre-diabetics from developing diabetes. Diabetasol provides a glucose control system with products such as milk, sweeteners, and wafers, enriched with isomaltulose to help sustain energy levels and prevent sugar spikes. Diabetacare is formulated with Procare, which contains multifiber, chromium, and selenium to help maintain blood sugar stability.

Diabetes is often called a silent killer, but early action can prevent serious complications. It is time to take charge of your health, make better choices, and ensure a healthier future for yourself and your loved ones.

