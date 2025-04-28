TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Fullerton Health opens executive screening centre in Jakarta

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, April 28, 2025

Fullerton Health opens executive screening centre in Jakarta

F

ullerton Health Indonesia has opened its first Executive Health Screening (EHS) Centre in Jakarta, located at Mandiri Inhealth Tower, Mega Kuningan. The facility offers comprehensive health assessments tailored for both individual and corporate clients.

Occupying 700 square meters, the Jakarta centre is the company’s fifth EHS facility in Asia, following similar establishments in Singapore and the Philippines, as Fullerton Health expands its regional presence.

Unlike conventional clinics, the centre provides three tiers of screening, aligned with personal health risks and lifestyles. Additional services include ultrasound, mammogram, X-ray, and nutrition consultations. Medical reports are presented in a standardized format, consistent with other Fullerton centres in the region.

A dedicated concierge team is available to coordinate follow-up appointments, whether in Indonesia or abroad. The centre also features a space for corporate wellness programs, including health education and group wellness sessions.

“This service is designed to be more relevant and efficient, without unnecessary procedures,” said Alain Durand, Managing Director of Fullerton Health Indonesia.

Fullerton Health Group CEO Ho Kuen Loon noted that preventive care and accessible screening have become increasingly important as health awareness grows.

To support long-term wellness, the company plans to assign trained nurses as health ambassadors to guide clients through lifestyle changes or further diagnostics as needed.

The centre reflects a broader shift toward more personalized and continuous healthcare, where health screening becomes a proactive part of one’s wellness journey.

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

