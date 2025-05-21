Tripadvisor honours Padma Resort Legian as all-time favorite

P adma Resort Legian has ranked sixth in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Hotels, 25th Anniversary - World.

Celebrating the platform’s silver jubilee, this year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards rounded up 25 of travelers’ all-time favorite spots since Tripadvisor’s inception.

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best represents the highest level of recognition, awarded to establishments that receive a high volume of “above-and-beyond” reviews and opinions from the platform’s community over a 12-month period.

Out of more than 8 million listings, fewer than 1 percent achieve the milestone.

With a rich history since its opening 34 years ago, Padma Resort Legian has continuously evolved while staying true to its roots of humble and genuine Balinese hospitality.

Its prime location near Legian’s pristine beach, combined with lush tropical surroundings and warm, welcoming atmosphere, has long made it a favorite for both returning and first-time guests.

Guests often highlight the resort’s extensive facilities, including various options of swimming pools, a signature swim-up bar, family-friendly activities, an exceptional spa and diverse dining experiences.

One frequent guest shared, “The grounds are next-level amazing, the food is outstanding and nothing is ever too much for the team. This is our 4th time staying there, once you stay at Padma Resort Legian it just makes everywhere else just pale in comparison.”

“This award is a tremendous honour and a heartfelt validation of the dedication our team brings to every guest experience,” said Kristanti Tannady, Hotel Manager of Padma Resort Legian.

“To be recognized as one of the top hotels in the world over the past 25 years is both humbling and inspiring. It reflects our enduring commitment to delivering a true ‘home away from home’ for every guest who walks through our doors.”