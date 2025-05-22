ISSEI 2025: Strategic Planning for the National Steel Industry

T he national iron and steel industry has marked another milestone on May 21 with the official opening of the Iron-Steel Summit & Exhibition Indonesia 2025 (ISSEI), which runs until May 23 at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC). This event is a collaboration between the Indonesian Iron & Steel Industry Association (IISIA) and the South East Asia Iron & Steel Institute (SEAISI), with strong support from the Office of the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Trade.

Carrying the theme “Together with the National Steel Industry, Building the Foundation Towards Golden Indonesia”, ISSEI 2025 is as a strategic platform that aims to foster cross-sector collaboration to strengthen the steel industry as a key pillar of national growth and development toward the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials, association leaders, industry leaders and international delegates, including Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, IISIA Chairman and PT Krakatau Steel President Director Muhamad Akbar Djohan and SEAISI Chairman Dato Lim Hong Thye.

Over the course of three days, ISSEI 2025 features a variety of key events, such as a national seminar, panel discussions, talk shows with industry experts, an exhibition of the latest steel technologies and products and business matching sessions, as well as the Green Steel Building Competition. These activities are expected to strengthen the national steel industry road map to resilience and accelerate its role as a central economic pillar for advancing the country to its centennial in 2045.

For more information about ISSEI 2025, visit www.isseindonesia.com or follow @ironsteelsummitexhibindo on Instagram. Don’t miss the Iron-Steel Summit & Exhibition Indonesia 2025 on May 21-23 at JICC, Halls A-B.