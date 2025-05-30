TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Sarihusada signs MoU with Indonesian government to improve public health and nutrition

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 30, 2025

Sarihusada signs MoU with Indonesian government to improve public health and nutrition

n the sidelines of the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Indonesia, held to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Danone, through its local subsidiary PT Sarihusada Generasi Mahardhika (PT Sarihusada), signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia's National Nutrition Agency (BGN). This agreement aims to enhance collaboration in improving public health and nutrition, with a particular focus on addressing iron deficiency (anemia) in children.

This MoU was one of several signed between the governments of Indonesia and France during the  occasion, with multiple companies invited to formalize strategic partnerships aligned with shared national priorities.

The agreement formalizes a two-year collaboration to support Indonesia's national nutrition agenda by implementing anemia screening. This initiative aims to generate essential baseline data and identify key risk factors to support more targeted public health interventions. In addition, the program includes education on balanced nutrition and the promotion of clean and healthy living behavior in jointly selected locations.

"Indonesia is not just a market for Danone, it is our home," said Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone. "We began our journey here in 1954 to help address the urgent challenge of childhood malnutrition; a purpose that continues to shape our work today. Our partnership with the Utomo family, established in 1998, has further strengthened this commitment by anchoring our business in local values and deepening our impact across the country. Today, through PT Sarihusada, we continue to grow alongside Indonesian families, delivering specialized nutrition through trusted local brands. The signing of this MoU with the BGN marks an important milestone, reaffirming our commitment and full support for President Prabowo's vision to enhance the well-being of Indonesian children and families.”

The MoU reinforces PT Sarihusada's long-term commitment to supporting children's development, particularly during the critical 1,000 first days of life. Through locally developed innovations backed by global expertise, PT Sarihusada continues to expand access to safe, affordable and effective nutrition solutions for Indonesian families.

As the parent company of PT Sarihusada, Danone has been present in Indonesia for over seven decades, with a strong local footprint that includes 24 factories, 84 distributors and more than 150,000 retail points. With more than 11,000 workers nationwide, Danone has become an integral part of Indonesian society, working alongside communities, experts and public institutions to deliver high-quality, science-based nutrition and help build a healthier future.

