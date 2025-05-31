TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog

Swift purchased the original recordings from current owner Shamrock Capital in what she called her "greatest dream come true." No financial terms were disclosed.

Lisa Richwine (Reuters)
Los Angeles, United States
Sat, May 31, 2025 Published on May. 31, 2025 Published on 2025-05-31T09:10:12+07:00

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, the United States. (AFP/Getty Images/John Medina)

P

op superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday she had purchased the master recordings of her first six albums, giving her control of all of her music after a dispute with her former record label.

Swift's masters had been sold in 2019 and the singer said she was not given the opportunity to buy them at the time. She re-recorded four of the albums with the subtitle "Taylor's Version."

Swift purchased the original recordings from current owner Shamrock Capital in what she called her "greatest dream come true." No financial terms were disclosed.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out this is really happening," she said in a statement on her website. "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made [...] now belongs [...] to me."

The "Fortnight" singer also said she had re-recorded her 2006 self-titled debut album and parts of 2017 release Reputation. She said she would release them "when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about."

Swift has won 14 Grammys, including an unprecedented four trophies for album of the year, and recently completed the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

The 35-year-old singer recorded her first six albums, which included hits such as "Shake It Off" and "You Belong With Me," with Big Machine Label Group before leaving in 2018 for Universal Music Group.

Music executive Scooter Braun bought Big Machine in 2019 and Swift publicly accused him of bullying her and refusing to give her a chance to purchase her original recordings. Swift said in 2020 that BMG had sold her music to Shamrock. Media reports at the time said the deal was worth more than $300 million.

Representatives for Braun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Swift praised executives at Shamrock, founded by Walt Disney's nephew Roy E. Disney, as being "honest, fair and respectful."

"My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead," she joked.

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

